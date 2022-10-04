TL ScreaM and Nivera set to transfer to Karmine Corp

TL ScreaM and Nivera are rumored to transfer over to Karmine Corp despite Team Liquid making it into Franchising.

Valorant Franchising is excellent news for the game since it will bring a universal appeal. Many teams are scrambling to get world-class talent on board for these events.

The 100 Thieves, C9, NRG, and other NA teams have already decided on who to bring in.

However, in the EU scene, the brother TL ScreaM and TL Nivera are looking to transfer over to Karmine Corp. This rumor has thrown Team Liquid fans on a loop for several reasons.

We will discuss them in detail in this article.

VALORANT: Sources told me that former CS players ScreaM, Nivera & xms are in talks with VALORANT League Partner Karmine Corp. Other options are discussed thought. #KCORP pic.twitter.com/0QY9nM3FZt — neL (@neLendirekt) September 30, 2022

Why would TL ScreaM and Nivera transfer from TL?

This question is plaguing everyone since Team Liquid has already made Franchising; players do not have to look for opportunities as free agents elsewhere.

Fans haven’t heard anything official from ScreaM or Nivera, but it would be finalized by the 15th of October if the deal were to go through.

Even now, Team Liquid has all the things they need for Franchising. Players like soulcas and Jamppii can take duels and win, while dimasick, the new draw, is excellent in clutch situations.

While ScreaM and Nivera combine well and play off each other in the best way possible, Team Liquid combines star power, skill, and mechanical prowess.

Both the players and the Organization have not made any information clear. Due to the Tweet leaked by the insider, fans are getting increasingly skeptical every day.

We know that the rest of the players are staying in the same Organization, but news about The Brothers is still on the cards. Anything can happen.

It is also rumored that Karmine Corp is looking to sign “xms” from MAD Lions as a player in the future Karmine Corps roster.

The best Team Liquid fans can do right now is to hope that the leak is just a false alarm for their favorite brotherly duo.