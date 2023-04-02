Tom Brady Clone Set to Rule the World? Is Jonah McCown the Next Big Thing in Football?

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NFL GOAT Tom Brady gave his entire life to football. It was his wish to play for as long as he could, and after fulfilling his desire, Brady retired in February 2023 for the second and probably the final time. The celebrated signal-caller is looked upon as one of the greatest QBs to ever play the sport.

Many would agree that Brady is a once-in-a-lifetime, generational talent. However, a young player who also lives and breathes football is rising through the ranks and fans have wasted no time in comparing him to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Jonah McCown, son of longtime-NFL QB Luke McCown, is a young quarterback at Brook Hill who is quickly becoming a force to reckon with in the football world. As Jonah has such a great guide who played as a backup QB for a number of NFL teams, he is having no trouble when it comes to excelling in his practices.

Is McCown the next Tom Brady?

Jonah also has the support of his uncle Josh McCown, who is currently a Carolina Panthers coach. Jonah had an impressive junior year where he recorded 24 passing touchdowns for 2,200 yards. Moreover, McCown has been grabbing the attention of Texas State and Louisiana Tech as well. Additionally, McCown is also one of the four young men up for The Texas Private School Podcast’s Division III Quarterback of the Year award.

Tom, when he was a high school student, completed 236 of 447 passes for 3,702 yards and 31 touchdowns. In addition to that, Brady also received recognition as an All-State, and an All-Far West as well.

Though McCowan is still a junior, he will have to work immensely hard in order to get to Tommy’s level. Given that he is in love with the sport and is dedicated to polishing his talent each day, the young player can dream of becoming as successful as Tom Brady.

When will Brady get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The kind of moments Brady managed to gift NFL fans over two decades practically ensured his berth in the NFL Hall of Fame. However, as per HOF chief communications officer Rich Desrosiers, the former Patriots QB will have to wait until at least 2028 to get himself inducted.

Imagine thinking there has ever been a better QB than Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/MU1R1FyEUP — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) March 24, 2023

Talking about the same, Rich recently said, “Even Tom Brady has to wait, even Peyton Manning had to wait. There are players who are already in the queue. Guys like Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald are waiting for their turn.”