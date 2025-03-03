Philly Fans Up in Arms Claiming the Eagles Are Making “A Huge Mistake” by Releasing CB Darius Slay

Darius Slay has been through it all. He spent seven years toiling with the Detroit Lions during one of the franchise’s most disastrous eras (which is saying something). Then, in 2020, he moved to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he experienced a different kind of heartbreak in the team’s Super Bowl 57 loss a couple of years ago. In 2024, he finally reached the NFL mountaintop as the Eagles got their revenge with a 40-22 win in Super Bowl 59. However, it seems that will be Slay’s last action in Philly’s Kelly Green.

After five seasons with the team, it was announced on Monday that Darius Slay is set to be released by the Eagles, per Adam Schefter.

It comes as a bit of a surprise, as Slay had a solid year in 2024 despite his age (34) and the fact that he was not named a Pro Bowler for the first time since 2020. He was top 15 in PFF‘s coverage grade (75.5) and in missed tackle percentage (5.5) among CBs in 2024. The 11-year veteran was also no doubt a silent key to the Eagles’ turnaround in the secondary this year.

They allowed the 2nd-most passing yards in the league in 2023. They responded by using their top two 2024 draft picks on cornerbacks. With the mentorship and guidance of Slay, both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean became studs in their rookie seasons.

DeJean finished 3rd among CBs with an 84.2 coverage grade, and Mitchell was just behind in 6th with a 79.2 mark. Their youthful vigor paired with the savvy veteran experience of Slay and safeties Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson turned the 2nd-worst pass defense in 2023 into the very best pass defense in the league in 2024.

Obviously, the Eagles’ plan was always going to be for Mitchell and DeJean to take the baton from Slay as the top corners for Philly. Many just didn’t expect it to be this offseason. Slay, however, seemed like he knew something like this might be coming down the pipe.

On the St. Brown Podcast, Slay recently said he wanted to play just one more year in the NFL. But he acknowledged that it might not be with the Eagles, putting his old team, the Lions, forth as a possible alternative for his swan song.

Darius Slay recently told @StBrownPodcast he wants to play one more season—and if it’s not with the #Eagles, he’d like to return to the #Lions. pic.twitter.com/AKeYXN7rDp https://t.co/f4Vh8RWhVa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 3, 2025

While Slay may have seen this one coming a little bit, Eagles fans who are still getting over their Super Bowl hangovers (as well as others from around the league) were not expecting their team to cut a six-time Pro Bowler weeks after winning the Lombardi trophy.

A reunion between Slay and the Lions would be sweet. He would still be on a contending team, and he could do the same with Detroit’s young secondary as he did with Philly’s rookies in 2024. First-round pick Terrion Arnold could surely use some guidance.

However, this could be a smaller deal than we think. A couple of years ago, it was reported that Slay would be released by the Eagles. A day or two later, the team announced a restructuring of his deal on a more team-friendly cap number. That could be what they’re doing here as well. Time will tell.