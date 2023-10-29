Travis Kelce Exclaims Patrick Mahomes Will Pose Danger To All Of Tom Brady’s Career Accolades

Patrick Mahomes is no doubt on a legendary run alongside Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. In his five years as a starter, the 2x MVP has transformed the team into an AFC powerhouse. And his favorite on-field target, Kelce, believes that he is more than well-equipped to surpass Tom Brady’s career accolades.

Tom Brady is considered one of the best QBs in the league, but what makes him stand out is his continued success for more than two decades, which helped him build an unmatched resume. However, Kelce, on his appearance at the ‘I Am Athlete‘ podcast this Wednesday, was confident enough to say that Mahomes can “catch” the GOAT in career accolades.

Can Patrick Mahomes Surpass the Legendary Status of Brady?

Travis Kelce and Mahomes have an undeniable chemistry on and off the field. This dynamic duo has appeared in three Super Bowls together and lost only one against Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this level of success only at the age of 28, the star TE believes that Mahomes will continue to dominate the league in years to come. He also pointed out how Mahomes can handle pressure better than Brady on the field, and also can execute never-before-seen plays.

In his view, this can propel him to greater heights than Brady. As per Sports Illustrated, he stated,

“I think right now, the rate that Pat is at, how he’s doing it, I think it’s a little bit more all on Pat than it was on Brady. One-five can find a way to get things done even when it breaks down or he’s got to make this crazy throw across the field, and that’s just something you haven’t seen in the NFL, and he’s been doing it since his first snap, and I think he’s going to play a long, long time,”

Kelce also believes that Mahomes already had a quick start to his career, surpassing obstacles better than other players from the same position. He even pointed out how Brady was a late bloomer in terms of achieving recognition.

Brady’s Longevity is What Separates Him from the Others

Brady played for 23 seasons in the NFL and remained consistent till the age of 45. He and Belichick, in 20 years together, turned the Patriots into one of the greatest franchises of all time. While Kelce feels that replicating TB12’s longevity and consistency is a challenge, he sees Mahomes as the one true exception capable of doing so.

Mahomes into his 6th year in the league, has already won 2 Lombardy trophies and 3 AFC titles. In his first season as a starter, Mahomes was named the NFL MVP. The 2x MVP remains the fastest to reach 4,000 yards, while it took 5 seasons for Brady to reach that milestone. Moreover, TB12 took seven seasons to throw 50 touchdowns, while no. 15 did it in his first.

However, Brady remains at the peak with seven Super Bowl trophies on the shelves. And Kelce feels that it will be difficult to emulate. He expressed, “I think the biggest thing is always going to be those Super Bowls,” followed by, “That’s a lot of Super Bowls.”

Catching up to Brady will be a herculean task, but looking at the numbers and considering his biggest weapon, HC Andy Reed, there is a chance that Mahomes can reach the same level as his predecessor. What do you think? Can Mahomes ever reach the same level as Brady?