Shelling Out Just $21.7 Million Cash, Kansas City Chiefs Find Themselves At The Bottom Of This Expense Chart

Kansas City Chiefs keep finding news ways to surprise and shock. This time, even though it might not come as a surprise, but an old tweet shows that the Super Bowl won by Kansas City was ‘received’ for much cheaper than some other teams. Their WR cash spend for the year stood at the 10th least expensive one.

Advertisement

Meaning, the cash spending for the Chiefs was just 21.7 million for the year. And they won the Super Bowl with that WR room. It all makes more sense when you dive into their depth chart.

There was a clear lack of notable stars present. Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice were promising prospects but still not the kinds of WR who garner elite level pay, or production. Travis Kelce was the pass catcher with the highest receiving yards, just 16 shy of his usual 1000. Followed closely by Rashee Rice with 938.

So it makes sense when combined all the WRs in Kansas commanded a cash spend of $21.7 million for the year. In that also, they had so many missed opportunities that at one point it felt the receiving room will be the Achilles heel.

It turns out Patrick Mahomes and his weapons such as Marques Valdes-Scantling fire up on all cylinders when needed most. What could’ve turned out to be an off season where Tyreek Hill gloated about Chiefs’ apparent regret over letting him go, turned into a celebration of Patrick Mahomes, Brady-styles.

Winning it all with just enough arsenal at his disposal. Some might even say without a WR1. With a few draft moves, and movements in the free agency, the Chiefs will still only spend about $500,000 more this year on wide receivers.

Dallas Cowboys, Cardinals See Wild Switch in One Year

The list shows an absurd movement from 2023, to 2024. Last season, the Cowboys were bottom of the list with just $21 million. This year they stand at $51 million. 2.5x increase year-to-year. But does that justify the talent they have onboard?

On the other hand, Cardinals were spending over $53 million last year. But this time around they only have to shell out $40 million less on receivers for 2024.

Last year, Cowboys spent just over $21 million in cash on receivers, just to end up losing in the playoffs. But still, it was a steal deal for the kind of talent they were getting. With CeeDee Lamb growing into his own, it is time the Cowboys revaluate where they stand.

Things aren’t going their way for now, but the Cowboys faithful remain hopeful. Although, they have massive extensions to sign, key players to keep around, and a draft that probably didn’t leave any show stopper within the roster. Thus, how the Cowboys manage to scrape their way out, will be interesting to watch.