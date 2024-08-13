Usain Bolt Stuns in a New $79,000+ Hublot Watch

The relationship between Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt and Swiss luxury watch company, Hublot, is not unfamiliar among fans. His partnership has been going strong for years and he has often sported some classic and pricey timepieces from them.

One of the marquee items coming out of this unexpected partnership was one from Hublot’s ‘King Power’ collections named after Bolt. The 18k yellow gold watch that the sprinter has often sported on occasions retails for about $41,000. However, that wasn’t the only timepiece Bolt flaunted on his arms since his bold and bright collection only increased over time.

Recently, the Jamaican legend posted about what seems to be one of the priciest pieces from the Unico – A Unico Titanium Rainbow. The uniquely colored timepiece with a whopping 94 gemstones set all across the case of the watch dial stole the show.

The post had Bolt posing to show off his hand sporting the watch that shimmered in the studio lights. The watch also boasted an 18k white gold body setup with 50 additional baguette-cut gemstones of various colors. The straps matched the rainbow theme and shifted from red to purple, although they seemed more customizable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Bolt’s love for Hublot has been going on since 2010 when the company approached him to become the brand ambassador. Ever since then, his loyalty to the Swiss watchmaker has remained undeterred, with the company releasing several models per his brand and likeness.

This particular piece, however, stands at a price of about $79,100 and is made for the ones with an elite taste. Bolt flaunted his accessory with a fitting caption inspired by his recently released song – ‘Living The Dream’.

““Check the Time & Listen More” #CY”

What else does Usain Bolt like to indulge in?

Bolt’s sense of fashion has been a subject of interest for several fans who love watching him flaunt his unique sense of style. Mostly casually dressed, his editorial shoots have often hit the spot for being able to express his individuality with some hints of luxury.

However, his interests are not just limited to maintaining a luxurious lifestyle since he has also been open about other hobbies – particularly music. Bolt’s way of getting people to know more about his side quests is to promote them widely on his page along with his posts.

Whether it be adding his own music to the post or putting up a part of the lyrics of his song as the caption – he’s proud and loud about his work. With his new albums and singles, a brand new sports shoe line, and participation in various sporting organizations such as the ICC, retirement seems to be quite eventful for the Jamaican legend.