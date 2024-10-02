“People Be Trynna Find Any Reason”: Masai Russell Hints at Haters With Cryptic Message After Ravens vs. Bills Match

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Masai Russell finishes 1st in semifinal heat 3 of the women’s 100 meter hurdles during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Ever since her season ended with some hits and misses, Masai Russell has been quite chatty online, hinting at some eventful ongoings in her life. After the Paris Olympics, she wrapped up her track season with Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos in New York and attended various events, including the recent Baltimore Ravens v/s Buffalo Bills match.

Russell’s anticipation for Athlos didn’t unfold as expected. The 100m hurdles, her category, was marred by a false start. Despite her protests and open criticism, the decision remained unchanged, and she walked away with a sour aftertaste of the event.

However, compensation came in the form of the football match between the Ravens and the Bills in her hometown, Baltimore. Russell met her fellow athletes and Olympians while cheering for her local team, who ended up winning by a landslide.

Ravens game was a vibe @Ravens pic.twitter.com/PqgfbEpOr4 — Masai Russell OLY ✨ (@masai_russell) October 2, 2024

Amidst everything, she cryptically updated her fans about personal matters, mentioning how some people seemed to dislike her, regardless of the situation.

“People be trynna find any reason to not like you when you a good person…”

Nevertheless, the Olympian appeared in great spirits for the Sunday Night Football game, and everything seemed to be going well for her.

Russell met basketball stars and showed off her medal

Russell accompanied 16-year-old Quincy Wilson to the Ravens v/s Bills match that eventually turned out to be a star-studded show. Several Baltimore native athletes had come down to cheer for their home team, and the sprinters were all smiles while meeting them.

One of them was WNBA star Angel Reese, who even received her custom jersey from the team. While Russell and Wilson got down on the field to show off their gold medals, Reese accompanied NBA icon Bub Carrington to meet up with them and pose for the camera.

Several other track and field stars like Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, Twanisha Terry, and more cheered for their fellow Olympians on the field. Russell reiterated in a recent post about how she loved the vibes of the game and couldn’t help but show off her pictures with Reese and the rest.