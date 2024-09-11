“A Couple That Walks Together Thrives Together”: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield Shine at NYFW, Leaving Fans in Awe

At New York Fashion Week, a track power couple stole the show with their combination of style and synergy. Noah Lyles, the 100-meter Olympic champion, and his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, captivated the crowd when they walked down the runway during the event, dressed in One Piece’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The athlete’s Instagram feed overflowed with photographs and videos from Fashion Week. In a particular post, he vividly described cherishing quality time with his partner during the event.

“A couple that walks together Thrives together.“

The video showcased the couple in the latest One Piece apparel, walking against a large white background. As Lyles placed his hand on Bromfield’s shoulder, Junelle instinctively held it.

The power couple marched down the runway in front of a large audience while portions from various One Piece episodes played in the background. They were also observed walking together in front of each other among the many models.

The video’s final transition showed Steve Aoki, an American DJ and record producer whose record label and apparel company Dim Mak was responsible for collaborating with the popular Japanese anime series.

Aoki held the couple’s hands, and all three bowed down to the audience during Fashion Week in traditional Japanese style to convey their appreciation.

Later, Lyles shared a few photos on Instagram of himself and his girlfriend wearing the same One Piece merchandise. While the photos featured different poses from the track star, he also included several shots of Bromfield, highlighting the pair’s close connection.

The two had a wonderful time at the event, and their legions of followers were awestruck by their presence.

“I’m liking the fact that he always includes her on their journey of life together. That’s real ❤️ right here“

One fan pointed out a scene in the video where Lyles placed his hands around Bromfield’s shoulders.

“I like that she already knew the hand was coming“

This fan adored the couple’s unwavering commitment to each other.

“I enjoy watching them because they really just tune out all the noise and enjoy each other.“

This fan was pleased since Lyles made his girlfriend a top priority.

“I like how you are putting ur girl friend on!!! All ds gigs! You are a fantastic man Noah!! Don’t stop being you champ“

Bromfield also left a comment on the Instagram post.

“Growing and glowing with you ❤️“

The undeniable chemistry between the two not only epitomized fashion at the New York event but also unequivocally showcased their close relationship.