Trainwreckstv wins $1.5 million in the upset Victory of Saudi Arabia to Argentina: Fans Shocked Beyond Belief

Famous Podcaster and Twitch Streamer Trainwreckstv made one of his infamous bets and won $1.5 dollars, leaving fans stunned.

Trainwreckstv, aka Tyler, is known for making ridiculous yet unbelievably unusual bets. And with the beginning of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bets were bound to be made. However, fans were stunned when they saw that Tyler made close to 11.5 million dollars in cash when he accurately predicted the end of the Saudi Arabia vs. Argentina match. In an unbelievable upset, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a 2-1 scoreline that shocked the world.

What is more ridiculous is that this is not even the first time Tyler has made a characteristically unusual bet. He predicted the Tunisia and Denmark draw in this World Cup and the Poland and Mexico games. The fans were surprised when Tyler posted a screenshot of his acquired bet.

Also Read: FaZe Clan suspends Mew after allegations by streamer Ashtronova

Twitter Reacts to Trainwreckstv’s Bet Winnings

Here we can see that the estimated payout for Tyler will be close to 1.5 million dollars. However, the fans were either ecstatic, surprised, or asking Tyler for some of the winnings, which is honestly understandable. Caving in, Tyler said that he would donate some of the earnings via BTC. Moreover, the reaction of the fans is something to behold.

Share some of the wealth brotha 🤙🏼✅ — xislandgamerx (@xislandgamerx) November 22, 2022

Twitter user xislandgamerx asked Tyler to share some of the wealth he got from the bet. Tyler ecstatically pointed to his giveaway, which is happening at the end of the year.

You really bet on saudi arabia. BOLLOCKS MAN — Lomaxxx (@Lom4xxx) November 22, 2022



In addition, Twitter user Lomaxxx was shaken when he saw that he bet on Saudi Arabia instead of going to Argentina like most fans.

bro — Timmy (@iiTzTimmy) November 22, 2022



Valorant Star iiTzTimmy was so shocked that he just commented, “bro.” This is understandable.

The World Cup has just begun, and fans are excited to see what ridiculous bets Tyler will make. He also preaches that it is bad to Gamble, but only he can make ridiculous ones and get away with it.

Also Read: Streamer xQc Nyyxxii breakup reason revealed, entire Adept, xQc and Nyyxxii controversy explained