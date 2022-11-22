FaZe Clan suspends Mew after allegations by streamer Ashtronova

Kerry ‘Mew’ Nguyen, popularly known as FaZe Mew was suspended by FaZe Clan. Streamer Ashtronova claimed he s*xually abused her in a post shared on Twitter. In a TwitLonger post, she shared what exactly happened a year ago. She recalled being taken advantage of as she was drunk and Mew was sober.

FaZe Clan was quick to acknowledge the allegations and suspended Mew.

Also read: Kastov 74u Warzone 2.0 Loadout: AR from the AK Family with Deadly Stats

Details that led to Mew’s suspension from FaZe Clan

I should note @FaZeMew has NO idea what I’m going to say tonight. and he’s already threatening me. I’m tired of running from the truth. You’re not going to silence me and the other women. — ashtro ⋆｡✩˖⁺｡ (@ashtronova) November 21, 2022

In a TwitLonger and a series of Tweets, Ashtronova explained what happened with her and Mew a year ago. She starts by saying Mew has no idea that she was going public with her side of the story. Ashtro continued by saying they both went to a club with some other creators during her last night at the content house. She also confirmed that everything was very professional till he started buying her drinks. She said:

“At this point, there were no signals I got from Mew that he liked me or anything the entire week I was there. It was completely professional up until the point when he started buying me drinks. It didn’t seem like he was doing this for anybody else except me.

“I don’t know how many drinks he gave me that night. I was dancing with the other girls and getting over my social anxiety and trying to socialize and make friends with everyone.”

Her TwitLonger detailing everything is here.

i couldnt add a photo to my twitlonger but i asked this question on my alt days ago when i was trying to put things together in my mind. pic.twitter.com/T94XPIFYtY — ashtro ⋆｡✩˖⁺｡ (@ashtronova) November 22, 2022

She also accused him of knowing what he did was wrong and that he was “love bombing” her with flowers, chocolate, snacks, teddy bears, and plushies when she “ghosted” him.

“He kept pressing me to reassure him that I did consent that night. He would not drop it. He needed to get it in writing, or something. Like he was feeling guilty about what he did. I still have texts from him saying “I know I’m asking this for the 4th time, but you have no regrets about that night right?” long after that night.”

At the end of the TwitLonger, Ashtro expressed her disappointment towards everyone who was at the content house. She said not only did they let this happen, but they also swept it under the rug.

FaZe Clan’s statement regarding the matter

We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action. — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) November 22, 2022

Following the allegations from Ashtronova, FaZe Clan released a statement saying they will conduct an investigation. They said:

“We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action.”

Mew retweeted the post and said he supports the decision but will also handle the situation legally and will take the matter into his own hands:

I support faze with an indefinite suspension while I take matters into my own hand. I will seek and hold a proper investigation and take legal action against these allegations against my name and the people around me. I want to handle this the right way and legally way. https://t.co/iIZmRuqB9E — FaZe Mew (@FaZeMew) November 22, 2022

Who is Faze Mew?

FaZe Mew is a 25-year-old content creator for FaZe Clan. He streams on platforms like Twitch and YouTube and has amassed a large following. The creator has over 280k subscribers on YouTube and over 2.9 million on TikTok. He is also known for playing battle royale formats like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, CS: GO, and more.

Also read: CS: GO Blast Premier Fall Final day one schedule (November 23): Bracket, prize pool, and where to watch