HomeSearch

FaZe Clan suspends Mew after allegations by streamer Ashtronova

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published Nov 22, 2022

FaZe Mew

Kerry ‘Mew’ Nguyen, popularly known as FaZe Mew was suspended by FaZe Clan. Streamer Ashtronova claimed he s*xually abused her in a post shared on Twitter. In a TwitLonger post, she shared what exactly happened a year ago. She recalled being taken advantage of as she was drunk and Mew was sober.

FaZe Clan was quick to acknowledge the allegations and suspended Mew.

Also read: Kastov 74u Warzone 2.0 Loadout: AR from the AK Family with Deadly Stats

Details that led to Mew’s suspension from FaZe Clan

In a TwitLonger and a series of Tweets, Ashtronova explained what happened with her and Mew a year ago. She starts by saying Mew has no idea that she was going public with her side of the story. Ashtro continued by saying they both went to a club with some other creators during her last night at the content house. She also confirmed that everything was very professional till he started buying her drinks. She said:

“At this point, there were no signals I got from Mew that he liked me or anything the entire week I was there. It was completely professional up until the point when he started buying me drinks. It didn’t seem like he was doing this for anybody else except me.

“I don’t know how many drinks he gave me that night. I was dancing with the other girls and getting over my social anxiety and trying to socialize and make friends with everyone.”

Her TwitLonger detailing everything is here.

She also accused him of knowing what he did was wrong and that he was “love bombing” her with flowers, chocolate, snacks, teddy bears, and plushies when she “ghosted” him.

“He kept pressing me to reassure him that I did consent that night. He would not drop it. He needed to get it in writing, or something. Like he was feeling guilty about what he did. I still have texts from him saying “I know I’m asking this for the 4th time, but you have no regrets about that night right?” long after that night.”

At the end of the TwitLonger, Ashtro expressed her disappointment towards everyone who was at the content house. She said not only did they let this happen, but they also swept it under the rug.

FaZe Clan’s statement regarding the matter

Following the allegations from Ashtronova, FaZe Clan released a statement saying they will conduct an investigation. They said:

“We’re taking the accusations against Mew seriously and taking all measures to investigate the situation. We’ve mutually agreed on an indefinite suspension while we gather information to determine further action.”

Mew retweeted the post and said he supports the decision but will also handle the situation legally and will take the matter into his own hands:

Who is Faze Mew?

FaZe Mew is a 25-year-old content creator for FaZe Clan. He streams on platforms like Twitch and YouTube and has amassed a large following. The creator has over 280k subscribers on YouTube and over 2.9 million on TikTok. He is also known for playing battle royale formats like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, CS: GO, and more.

Also read: CS: GO Blast Premier Fall Final day one schedule (November 23): Bracket, prize pool, and where to watch

About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan