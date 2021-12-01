Sergio Aguero Valorant: Barcelona Football star to co-stream Valorant Champions 2021 and KRU ESports Matches Live on Twitch

Kun Aguero was just announced as one of the Co-streamers of Valorant Champions 2021 in Latin America on Twitch. Just like Neymar, the Argentine football celeb shows his support for ESports.

Sergio Aguero rose to fame with his incredible season in Manchester City in 2011. The 33-year-old Argentine star is part of the National team since 2004.

Similar to a few other traditional sportspersons like LeBron and Neymar, he is slowly showing his support for eSports. This is great news for the South American eSports community.

For the uninitiated, Kun Aguero is the owner of the KRU Esports team based in South America. They qualified for Valorant Champions’ first iteration.

Also read: Valorant Champions Day 1 Schedule and Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Day 1 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

Kun Aguero is one of the few South American footballers who made their mark in European Clubs. Rivalling the likes of Benzema and Harry Kane.

About Kun Aguero on the pitch and Valorant streams.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo was born in Buenos Aires in Argentina. Currently, he is playing for Spanish giants Barcelona after transferring from Manchester City. There he stayed for over a decade.

Scoring over 260 goals during his stay, he also won the EPL title and UEFA titles. The FIFA World Cup still remains elusive to him like many other South American national players.

Aguero’s current show of support for gaming is amazing but not surprising. As a result, the eSports scene in SA might just pick up the pace.

Also read: NaVi M0nesy, the 16-year-old prodigy, is in talks with G2 for a potential transfer. Liquid also shows interest.

How to watch Sergio Aguero Valorant Champions Stream?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sergio goes by the handle of SLAKUN10 on Twitch. With the help of Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, he rose to exponential fame.

Sergio’s attention to detail in streams is pretty solid. So, Latin American Valorant Fans will find the stream engrossing. Aguero Valorant Champions Twitch co- stream announcement comes as no shock.

Go to SLAKUN10 Channel on Twitch when the Valorant Champions 2021 starts. One can also watch the official English stream on Valorant TwitchTV.

Also read: Valorant Champions Merchandise: Valorant and Riot announce The Champions 2021 Apparel collection.