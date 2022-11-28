“Pray to God That I Don’t Find Him”: Sergio Aguero Defends Lionel Messi After Canelo Alvarez Issues a Severe Warning for ‘Insulting’ Mexico.

Argentina and Lionel Messi had their world cup hopes hanging in the balance prior to their fixture against Mexico. The 1986 World Cup winners were defeated in their opening game against a vibrant Saudi Arabian side 2-1.

So one can imagine the pressure behind them to deliver in a career-defining match!

The ‘La Albiceleste’ emerged successful in their pursuit of a victory, winning 2-0 against a rather subpar Mexican side. Albeit an unconvincing victory, the triumph ensured Messi and company weren’t kicked out of the coveted tournament just yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity Sport (@pubitysport)

However, it’s Leo Messi’s post-match celebrations that have landed him in hot water. Footage emerged of the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner celebrating the victory. But fans did notice something uncanny.

The 35-year-old was seen what appeared to be standing over the Mexican jersey in the locker room, as it was on the floor. As expected, the action enraged the Mexican supporters, especially a certain famed Mexican Boxer. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!! 👊🏻👊🏻🤬🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the boxing virtuoso sent out a couple of tweets aimed at the Paris Saint Germain forward. Canelo stated-

“Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!!”

Which translates to:

“They saw Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? He should ask god that I don’t find him.”

Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . https://t.co/zfftTXH3JB — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 28, 2022

Leo Messi’s argentian colleague and former prolific goalscorer Sergio Aguero was quick to come to his defense. ‘Kun’ Aguero responded to Alvarez, stating-

“Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems. Surely you don’t know about soccer and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then, if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it.”

Also read: Joe Rogan and UFC Legend Heap Praises on Jake Paul After His Victory Over Anderson Silva

The FIFA World Cup: Mexico!

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and needless to say, it has garnered the attention of the world. This includes professional athletes of other sports as well.

Two of the most highly anticipated players in the tournament are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while the pair are in the midst of the twilight years of their careers, their staunch patronage is still rooting for them and waits eagerly to watch them perform.

With the World Cup garnering the attention of the majority of the world, best believe as the tournament progresses, we will be witnessing numerous more altercations between prominent names.

Although, boxing megastar, Saul Alvarez’s Mexico looks set to tumble out of the world cup, sitting bottom of their group after two games. ‘El Tri’ has collected just a single point, drawing against Poland and now losing to the Argentines.

Alas, for Canelo, a short-lived moment of ecstasy. Nonetheless, the Mexicans might just have one last shot at progressing, provided they can capture a significant victory against the Saudi Arabians.

Also read: $45M Earnings of Canelo Alvarez Puts Dana White Under Fans’ Fire After Kamaru Usman Made Less Than a Million at UFC 278

Is this the end of the road for Argentina and Leo Messi?

With Leo Messi’s 36th birthday coming up next year, it is extremely likely that the 2022 World Cup will be his last shot at redemption. By no means do the Argentinians have a terrible squad. It’s their lack of cohesion and harmony that has left them in a pit.

However, with Messi at the helm, any side will always have the opportunity to emerge victorious.

Also read: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense for Me’ – Canelo Alvarez on him fighting against UFC’s Kamaru Usman