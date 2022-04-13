“Treat to watch”: R Vinay Kumar delighted as Jasprit Bumrah bowls pinpoint yorker to dismiss Liam Livingstone cheaply

Jasprit Bumrah bowls pinpoint yorker: The spearhead of Mumbai Indians was instrumental in dismissing a key batter tonight.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Pune, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery to send Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone back to the pavilion.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 15th over when Livingstone had no option whatsoever to counter Bumrah’s pinpoint yorker. Failing to stop the ball, Livingstone walked back to the pavilion after getting bowled.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 14th over, Livingstone departed after scoring 2 (3). Bumrah, who was brought into the attack for his third over primarily against Livingstone, did what the team needed from him. The right-arm bowler’s celebration after dismissing Livingstone described a lot about the importance of the wicket.

Highest run-scorer for Kings this season before the start of this match, Livingstone’s failure dented his team. The same refrained Kings from building on a 97-run opening partnership between captain Mayank Agarwal (52) and batter Shikhar Dhawan (70).

Meanwhile, Bumrah registered disciplined bowling figures of 4-0-28-1 in an innings where the opposition posted 198/5 in 20 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

R Vinay Kumar delighted Jasprit Bumrah bowls pinpoint yorker to dismiss Liam Livingstone

YORKER after YORKER 🔥

BUMRAH Style 🇮🇳👊 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 13, 2022

Liam Livingstone fell cheaply, undone by a classic Bumrah yorker, but young Jitesh Sharma has made up for that loss with a. Listering late assault that could leave MI chasing 200-plus — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 13, 2022

