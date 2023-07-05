di_rubens, a Twitch streamer from Russia was involved in a terrifying assault with a group of men in Madrid, Spain. Although the intentions were not clear, the streaming community is now concerned about the safety of people who Livestream for a living.

TwitchCon 2023 is almost around the corner, and various popular streamers are hyped up to join the convention in Paris. A Russian Twitch streamer di_rubens pit stopped in Madrid on her way to Paris where she had to face such an unfortunate incident while IRL streaming on Twitch.

di_rubens fan following witnessed the assault, and the streaming community is now concerned about the safety of not only di_rubens but all Twitch streamers. This incident has also raised concerns about the safety of TwitchCon 2023 itself since Paris is at the moment home to civil unrest and riots.

Intentions behind Twitch streamer di_rubens Madrid assault

di_rubens, a Russian Twitch streamer visited Madrid on her way to Paris to attend TwitchCon 2023. She was IRL Streaming on Twitch while having a stroll around the city. The online stream shows three men sitting on the side of the road telling her something to which she responds by turning her camera towards them.

One of the three men has an aggressive reaction to her turning the camera towards them. Two of them aggressively walk to her and one tries to knock down the phone. Although she tries to move from them, di_rubens is followed, and the same person tries knocking down the phone the second time.

Although the specific intentions of such an aggressive act were unclear, they were not happy about her filming them or filming in the city. She was fortunate enough to come out of the incident pretty safely while continuing her IRL stream. This livestream created concerns about her safety while streaming in public.

The Twitch streamers’ assault in Madrid has also raised safety concerns about the TwitchCon itself. TwitchCon 2023 is being held in Paris on July 8-9, and Paris is now engulfed by civil unrest and riots. But Twitch Officials have confirmed that TwitchCon 2023 location is far from the focal point of the riots and that people will not face any safety concerns at the convention.

TwitchCon 2023, Paris is going to be epic