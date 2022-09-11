UFC 279:- Unseen Footage of Team Nate Diaz Post-Backstage Fight With Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland

UFC 279 was set to be a storybook event. The incidents that unfolded, however, have made it historic for all the wrong reasons!

UFC 279 was set to be a fabled pay-per-view. One that would bid adieu to a fighting legend. Not to mention, one that would also establish and solidify one of the biggest stars in the game today.

The fight night would lay witness to the emergence of Khamzat Chimaev, as the UFC’s next cash cow. It would, in addition, be the final fight of the great Nate Diaz on his current UFC contract.

Tony ‘El-Cucy’ will be making his return to the Welterweight division, in the wake of a ten-plus-year hiatus at 170lbs. His opponent? The ‘Leech’, Li Jingliang.

Not to mention, the night would see the ever-fun Kevin Holland, look to continue his two-fight winning streak, against the lethal striker, Daniel Rodriguez.

All in all, a fun night of fights, was scheduled for the true lovers of mixed martial arts.

The incidents that have unfolded, however, have made it historic for all the wrong reasons! Although, it’s worth noting that, the manner in which the situation unraveled, was thrilling for spectators!

What was scheduled to be a press conference for the ages, had resulted in the press conference being called off itself.

The backstage skirmish that occurred between Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, and Kevin Holland, resulted in the event being called off.

Although there was little to no video footage of the confrontation and altercation, multiple reports emerged that the conflict was physical.

Video footage of Team Diaz backstage, in the aftermath of the ruckus surfaced, where Nathan can be seen walking around.

At the end of the day, fight fans have nothing to complain about. The outcomes that have come to fruition, couldn’t have been better if it was planned.

The new card is slated to be headlined by UFC legends, Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. While the co-main event will see a score be settled when Khamzat Chimaev welcomes foe, Kevin Holland into the octagon.

Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s fight day!

