mobile app bar

UFC 305 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis This Weekend

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC 305 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis This Weekend

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will finally face each other at UFC 305. There has been a lot of bad blood between the two as of late, and both have promised fireworks come Saturday night. Naturally, with so much hype surrounding the bout, fans are curious about what each fighter can earn from it.

Although the official purse for the event is not public information as of yet, an estimate for the same can be made. This is done by taking into account the previous purses of the fighters.

In the case of Dricus du Plessis, his highest purse came in his fight against Sean Strickland when he earned a little over $1 million. Hence, as the defending champion on Saturday night, he should easily surpass that amount.

On the other hand, Adesanya may end up earning more than Pereira as the PPV draw of the event. Taking into consideration his previous purse payouts, the former UFC middleweight champ should earn over $2 million from this fight regardless of the outcome.

Ahead of the fight, the pair had a very heated press conference that saw Adesanya cry. However, the former champ looked much more focused during the face-off when he gave du Plessis a final message.

Adesanya gives du Plessis a final message ahead of UFC 305

Israel Adesanya was ready to throw down during the face-off with Dricus du Plessis ahead of their fight. The tension in the air was palpable when the pair stepped onto the stage. Ahead of Saturday night’s encounter, the former champion had one final message for his opponent as he left the stage,

“I have missed this, I will miss this, but when I aim between your eyes I will not f*cking miss.”

For Israel Adesanya, it is an opportunity to win back his title. Ironically it is also the same place where he won the title for the very first time. For du Plessis, it is a chance to show the fans and fighters that he is a legitimate champion. Defending his belt against arguably one of the most dominant middleweights ever would be a massive statement.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these