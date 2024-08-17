UFC 305 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis This Weekend

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will finally face each other at UFC 305. There has been a lot of bad blood between the two as of late, and both have promised fireworks come Saturday night. Naturally, with so much hype surrounding the bout, fans are curious about what each fighter can earn from it.

Although the official purse for the event is not public information as of yet, an estimate for the same can be made. This is done by taking into account the previous purses of the fighters.

In the case of Dricus du Plessis, his highest purse came in his fight against Sean Strickland when he earned a little over $1 million. Hence, as the defending champion on Saturday night, he should easily surpass that amount.

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are locked in #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/UFFUQKFr82 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 17, 2024

On the other hand, Adesanya may end up earning more than Pereira as the PPV draw of the event. Taking into consideration his previous purse payouts, the former UFC middleweight champ should earn over $2 million from this fight regardless of the outcome.

Ahead of the fight, the pair had a very heated press conference that saw Adesanya cry. However, the former champ looked much more focused during the face-off when he gave du Plessis a final message.

Adesanya gives du Plessis a final message ahead of UFC 305

Israel Adesanya was ready to throw down during the face-off with Dricus du Plessis ahead of their fight. The tension in the air was palpable when the pair stepped onto the stage. Ahead of Saturday night’s encounter, the former champion had one final message for his opponent as he left the stage,

“I have missed this, I will miss this, but when I aim between your eyes I will not f*cking miss.”

Israel Adesanya’s final words before his fight against Dricus du Plessis at #UFC305 “I have missed this, I will miss this, but when I aim between your eyes I will not f***ing miss.” #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/RcpW8ma0as — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2024

For Israel Adesanya, it is an opportunity to win back his title. Ironically it is also the same place where he won the title for the very first time. For du Plessis, it is a chance to show the fans and fighters that he is a legitimate champion. Defending his belt against arguably one of the most dominant middleweights ever would be a massive statement.