Canelo Alvarez Next Fight: Jermall Charlo and Terence Crawford Are Reportedly on 2024 Schedule

There is no doubt that Canelo Alvarez is one of the most popular and skilled boxers in the last 5 years. There are very few who hold their place in the top 5 pound-for-pound ranking for several years, but for Alvarez it’s an easy job. Consequently, wherever and whenever he steps into the ring, fans are invariably glued, tuning in by the millions. Now, after the last September match against Jermell Charlo, fans are waiting for his next fight, and there are reportedly some names doing the rounds to be his potential next opponent.

There is no doubt that fans long desired to see David Benavidez go up against Alvarez. However, the possibility seems jinxed, but neither boxer has dismissed the fight, yet it appears it won’t materialize this year, at least. Meanwhile, talking about the future of Alvarez, having inked a 3-fight mega deal with the PBC, clashed with Jermell Charlo in September. Now, it seems his next bout will be against Jermell’s brother, Jermall, who emerges as the frontrunner to face the Mexican superstar.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1752015898414641552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s rumored that Canelo will face Charlo on Cinco de Mayo weekend in May. After dominating one Charlo, he is reportedly eyeing to outshine the other brother as well. Aside from Charlo, top boxing insiders believe that after the May fight, the possibility of the Mexican champion facing Terence Crawford is quite high. Instead of Canelo vs. Benavidez, this is now considered the potential biggest fight of the year for the Mexican monster.

Indeed, currently, both Crawford and Canelo stand as two of the biggest boxing superstars of this era. Witnessing their fight would undoubtedly be the most thrilling match of this year. The Mexican star has a record of 67-2-2, while Crawford remains undefeated with a perfect 40-0 record.

The potential for this match to outsell the speculated Benavidez fight is high, but these are only reports, with nothing confirmed. Interestingly, while many seek to face Alvarez for the lucrative opportunity, Dmitry Bivol stands out as someone who doesn’t want to take on the challenge.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Won’t Happen Anytime Soon

In 2022, unified super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez faced defeat against Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight challenge. Despite talks of a rematch, a recent report suggests the Russian champ is unwilling to fight Alvarez again. In his words,

“Bivol Says He Made Canelo Respect 175 Pounds: ‘I Beat Him Once, I’m Good, Canelo Subject Now Closed.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/boxingscene/status/1749094277068857523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bivol wanted a rematch at Alvarez’s usual 168 lbs for a title, but Canelo insisted on light heavyweight. As a result, it’s off for now. Bivol is set to face Beterbiev next, while Canelo is considering fights with Jermall and Crawford amidst ducking allegations.