“He put me in there with a shark” – Mike Tyson recalls when Dana White made him wrestle Sharks back in 2020

Mike Tyson shares an incident when he was returning to fight and how UFC president Dana White tried and helped him.

Over the years Mike Tyson and Dana White have become good friends and have shared a lot of time together. As a part of friendship Dana even declined a Multi- Million dollar deals with Hulu Series “Mike”. Since Mike in a lot of interviews have shared that the show has not portraited his childhood correctly.

Unfortunately, “Iron Mike” no longer has ownership of his life rights and is therefore unable to participate at this time.

That was never an option since we were unable to speak with him because his life rights had already been stolen. Steven Rogers, the executive producer, earlier this week told reporters.

“I would hope that he would reconsider his perspective if he watched it. I personally don’t like to rely on just one source as a writer or storyteller. Yeah I enjoy conducting research, gathering many viewpoints, and then weaving a narrative around it all. I dislike being dependent on a single individual.

Mike Tyson on his Boxing Return

Dana white has helped Mike Tyson many times in life and have been friends for a long time. Mike shared an incident related to when he thought of returning to Main stream Boxing.

“I went to Dana like man I am thinking to fight again, Dana goes man I don’t want you to get hurt man. So he puts me on a Show. So I am like this man really cares about me. Then I show up at the show and they were like you have to be inside a cage in water the the Sharks” .” I go H***y Sh*t, So dana wants to fight but puts he on a show were I have to be with the sharks. Wow….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Mike shares the whole incident were the two are discussing about the whole thing and laughing about it. Mike Tyson have been working with his podcasts and has been very active in interviews and social media. While Dana has been touring for UFC Fight night and busy with the upcoming UFC 279 featuring Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

Also Read: Watch: MMA Fighter Horrifyingly Slams Opponent Directly On His Head in their match