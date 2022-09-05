Mike Tyson Admits $200 Million Worth UFC Star Conor McGregor Is ‘Marketable’ Boxing Prospect

Legendary former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson agreed that the UFC pay-per-view star and former champion Conor McGregor is a ‘marketable’ prospect in the boxing universe.

Mike Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest combat sports personalities on the planet. He has seen the sport evolve closely for a span of over two decades. Thus, ‘Iron’ has sufficient expertise to offer his perspective on athletes in combat sports.

During one episode of his Hotboxin, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ talked highly about the former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. When asked about a UFC fighter who can be ‘marketable’ in boxing, Tyson replied, “Conor.”

‘Iron Mike’ further explained his answer by saying, “A spectacle, but listen, he never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match, right? He went ten rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing,”

“You don’t understand what I am saying. He went ten rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years… Did he do something? Did he accomplish something? See, people ain’t look at that. They see the black guy beat the white guy. But look what he had to fight against. And look what he did when he fought against it,” Tyson added.

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, which took place in 2017, become of the highest-selling fights in the history of the sports. Although ‘The Notorious’ lost the bout via knockout, he showed stunning skills inside the ring against an undefeated boxer and also earned a lucrative cheque.

Will Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 happen?

McGregor vs. Mayweather is the first cross-sport match that saw two of the biggest stars in the fight industry collide inside a boxing ring. It would be a delightful treat for fans to watch them square off again. But what are the chances?

‘The Notorious’ is currently inactive as he is recovering from an injury. He has hinted at a comeback but wants to fight for the UFC title. Meanwhile, ‘TBE’ is still actively doing exhibition fights since retiring from professional boxing.

According to the reports, Mayweather once hinted at the rematch and even offered $130 million to McGregor for it. However, there has been no official announcement of the same. But given the lucrative paycheck that the rematch brings in, neither of the combatants would hesitate to run it once again inside the ring.

