“They Are All Full of Shit”: Boxing Legend Rebukes Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather After the UFC Star Exposes ‘$100M’ Lie

Oscar de la Hoya comments on Conor’s response to the Mayweather money hype. Mayweather and McGregor may have a rematch soon too.

Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya made a staggering comment on Instagram today. Commenting on the money hype on a potentially upcoming Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor boxing match, the retired boxer said:

“They are full of sh*t. I stay retired because I made smart moves like owning a MLS soccer team or owning buildings in downtown LA. Oh and don’t forget I own Mayweather’s fight plus Goldenboy is worth $1 billion when I sell. These kids are funny.”

Conor McGregor, whom the Instagram post by Inside Fighting was originally on, also said about Mayweather “He also said he made 100 million to spar the Logan guy he had never made the Forbes list top 100. He hasn’t cleared 20 million in one full year since 2017 when we fought the last time. Otherwise he would have been on the list. He hasn’t made the lessons 2017. In other words he’s full of ****.”

What is the latest news on Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor 2?

The Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor fight was the second-highest selling pay-per-view events in history. It is second only to the Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao fight. Floyd Mayweather recently declared a potential matchup with Conor McGregor next year. Rumours about this potential fights have been circulating for a couple of weeks now and first started between July and August this year.

If it officially happens, Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor 2 may garner stellar pay-per-view sells like the first fight did. McGregor recently released a video showing his bulk gains since is abrupt departure from MMA when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. At present, it is unclear whether McGregor will return to the UFC first or opt for a Mayweather fight.

