Tyson Fury Flaunts $300,000 Bugatti Inspired Asset Ahead of Francis Ngannou Fight

Tyson Fury takes on Francis Ngannou in a super fight this weekend. ‘The Gypsy King’ unsuccessfully tried to secure a fight against top fighters in his division and sport. However, after all the options were exhausted, Fury turned to Ngannou to book a super fight which is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the fight, Fury was spotted wearing a $300,000 Bugatti asset during his face offs with the former UFC heavyweight champion.

The fight between Fury and Ngannou will be one of the many recent big fights to be hosted in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Over the last few years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been host to some of the biggest boxing matches. With the involvement of the Kingdom state, the fighters involved have also started making a lot more money. Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are no exception to this.

After an interesting pre-fight press conference, Fury and Ngannou faced off in front of the fans and media. During the face off, Fury was wearing a stunning $300,000 Jacob &co watch. The watch in question is a Bugatti ‘Chiron’ Tourbillon in black DLC titanium. The engine animation is integrated into the 30-degree flying tourbillon-powered movement, replicating the well-known Bugatti W16, the watch is made up of 578 parts. What is also interesting to note is that the watch is limited to 126 pieces worldwide. Fury is no stranger to having expensive watches and has a collection which includes multiple Rolexes and other brands as well.

The boxing match between the two heavyweights will be for the Riyadh belt and is a billed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’. The organizers have thrown away everything to create enough hype for the clash between two heavyweights from different sports.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Super fight will also feature big names at the ringside

Saudi Arabian government has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the event is a success. According to Kevin Iole, the Saudi Arabian government paid Mike Tyson to act as a coach for Francis Ngannou. The government is also spending big to lure names such as Manny Pacquiao, Duran, Morales, Big George Foreman, MA Barrera, Joe Calzaghe, Tommy Hearns, Frank Bruno to be in attendance for the fight. It is also interesting to note as a part of Riyadh season, Mike Tyson will also be inaugurating his first boxing gym in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to that, the country played a crucial role in securing a fight between Usky and Fury. The two men are set to face each other on either 23rd December or early in January 2024. This event will also take place in Saudi Arabia.

With Saudi Arabia starting to play a huge role in the sport, will it be able to put on more such superfights such as this? Only time will tell.