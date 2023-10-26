6 Years After Getting Knocked Out by Francis Ngannou, Ex UFC Champion Predicts Similar Fate for Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is two days away from the biggest fight of his life. ‘The Predator’ takes on Tyson Fury on 28, October 2023 in what many believe is going to be an easy fight for ‘The Gypsy King’. However, in an interview with MMAFightingonSBN a former UFC heavyweight predicted otherwise. The prediction came six years after the heavyweight MMA fighter got knocked by Ngannou.

Historically, MMA fighters have never done well in a boxing ring. There have been many instances where MMA fingers have been beaten in boxing by boxers with significantly lesser experience. However, Francis Ngannou believes that he has all the tools in the world to get the job done. Most believe that if Ngannou were to secure a win, it would be an early knockout. The longer the fight goes on, the higher the chances are of Tyson Fury winning the fight either via knockout or on points.

Alistair Overeem extends his support for Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ took on former heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. This was a crucial fight for both as the winner would get a UFC title shot. Against Overeem, Ngannou secured perhaps the best knockout win of his career. He then went on to fight for the UFC title as well.

In a recent interview with MMA fighting, Overeem gave his verdict on how the fight between Ngannou and Fury would play out. Surprisingly, his opinion was contrary to what most people believe. The former champion believes that Ngannou will get a knockout win on Saturday. He said,

“Not only a chance but I believe he is going to win. Because I look at fights a bit different right, of course being in the game for 30 years. I look at patterns, I look at details a little bit different. I think Ngannou is going to surprise the world, shock the world. Listen, also because people underestimate UFC fighters.” (2:23 to 2:50)





If Francis Ngannou shocks the world and wins the fight, it will throw a wrench in Fury’s plans.

Ngannou win will jeopardize plans

For Tyson Fury, Ngannou is a stepping stone to a fight that he has been delayed for a long time. On September 29th, Fury announced that he had signed a deal to fight Oleksandr Usyk. The pair will either fight on December 23rd or early January.

However, Francis Ngannou has a chance to spoil all of that. If he gets a win, the fight between Fury and Usyk will be cancelled without a shadow of a doubt. Instead, Fury will go for a rematch against Ngannou.

Boxing fans will be hoping that Fury gets the job done so they can finally see Fury vs Usyk. MMA fans on the other hand, might not be wishing for the same.