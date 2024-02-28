Are Umar Nurmagomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov Real Brothers?

Umar Nurmagomedov returns to action this weekend to take on Bekzat Almakhan. The 28-year-old has been on the sidelines for a year now, with his last fight being in January 2023 against Raoni Barcelos. Umar is currently ranked 13th in the UFC’s bantamweight division and is only a win or two away from securing a title shot. Ahead of his upcoming return, there are a few questions about the ‘Young Eagle’ that fans would like to know.

Are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov related?

Yes, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov are related. This is perhaps the most asked question when it comes to Umar Nurmagomedov for fans. ‘The Eagle’ and ‘Young Eagle’ are first cousins. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov’s father are siblings.

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov and Umar train together?

Yes, growing up, ‘The Eagle’ and his younger cousin trained together. Umar Nurmagomedov was trained by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov from a very early age and owes a huge part of his success to his late trainer. In order to show his appreciation, Umar Nurmagomedov also named his son after ‘The Eagle’s’ late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

What is Umar MMA record?

Nurmagomedov made his professional MMA debut in December 2016 with a submission win over Rishat Kharisov. He has since fought 15 more times and has a perfect record of 16-0. Out of the 16 wins, seven have come via submission and two via knockouts. The other seven fights have all gone to the judges’ scorecards.

How many fights does Umar have in the UFC?

Umar Nurmagomedov has four fights in the UFC so far. He made his debut in January 2021 with a second-round submission win over Sergey Morozov. Since then he has fought three more times in the UFC. Unfortunately, activity has not been Umar Nurmagomedov’s biggest strength so far.

Where did Umar fight before joining the UFC?

The younger Nurmagomedov brother fought in a number of promotions before joining the UFC. Chief among them were Gorilla Fighting Championship, and Fight Nights Global. The 28-year-old also has a single fight in the PFL under his belt.

Was Umar a world champion before joining the UFC?

Yes, ‘Young Eagle’ was a world champion in multiple organizations before joining the UFC. In his last fight before joining the UFC, Nurmagomedov defended his GFC belt against Braian Gonzalez via a submission win in the very first round.