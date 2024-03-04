Francis Ngannou Movie: What Role Did ‘The Predator’ Play in Fast & Furious 9?

Noted UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey have scored big-money contracts with famous Hollywood production houses. But the noted ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise seems to have a different kind of affinity towards UFC stars. After featuring Rousey in ‘Furious 7’, Universal Pictures decided to feature the noted former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, in the ninth installment of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise named ‘F9’.

Advertisement

Most fans may be well aware of Francis Ngannou’s combat sports affairs. But not all of them can make the same claims about his other ventures. So here’s a look at the role that ‘The Predator’ plays in ‘F9’.

The cameo that Rousey played in ‘Furious 7’ is pretty similar to Ngannou’s ‘F9’ role. ‘The Arm Collector’s’ role didn’t contain many dialogues. Instead, it featured her in a fight scene with the famous, Michelle Rodriguez. Ngannou’s role in ‘F9’ also doesn’t showcase him delivering any dialogue. He plays the role of a soldier who fights ‘Han’, one of the major ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise characters played by Sung Kang.

Advertisement

Their fight happens inside an Armored Fighting Vehicle when Han and Elle Lue attack it. Ngannou can also be witnessed throwing one of his brutal right hands driving Han to the floor of the vehicle.

Ngannou may have been defeated by Han in the fight on the silver screen. But the outcome will certainly be different once things get real. ‘The Predator’s’ prowess has made him a coveted name in the world of boxing as well.

But as already mentioned, most fans are worried about Ngannou’s combat sports affairs over anything. The Predator also has his next fight scheduled for March 8. It’s quite apparent that his fans will want to watch him achieve his first pro-boxing victory.

Will Francis Ngannou be able to defeat Anthony Joshua on March 8?

Most fans may remember that Ngannou took on the noted WBC heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury in his previous fight. ‘The Predator’ shocked the boxing world when he scored a knockdown over ‘The Gypsy King’ in the third round. Ngannou’s reputation of being one of the hardest punchers of the UFC also indicates that he has enough to knock the lights out of most active heavyweight boxers.

But Ngannou’s British rival, Anthony Joshua also has dynamites in his hand. ‘AJ’ boasts 27 victories in his pro boxing career, out of which he has finished his rival 24 times. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the British boxer’s power should never be taken lightly. Apart from this, he is far more experienced than Ngannou when it comes to in-ring encounters. These factors indicate that Joshua may have a slight advantage over Ngannou. But ‘The Predator’ also can end the fight within seconds. Thus, with the clock ticking, it’s only time that can answer who will win.