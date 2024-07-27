Paddy Pimblett Ridicules Bobby Green for Sliding into Nina Marie Daniele’s DMs

King Bobby formerly known as Bobby ‘King’ Green faces Paddy Pimblett this weekend at the Co-op live in Manchester in UFC 304, the sensational Scouser made a mockery of Green, mentioning his DM to Nina Marie Daniele.

In an exclusive to the MMA influencer, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ cheekily made fun of the #15 ranked lightweight when Daniele asked about changing his name as Green did.

Pimblett then doubled on his criticism, deeming that it is absolute stupidity for a man close to 40 to change his name to King.

Adding further ammunition to his words, he recalled the time when Nina exposed Green, confronting him with his DM sent back in September 17, 2021.

“I’ve seen that one where he tried to slide into your DMs. Holy sh*t, he got shot down…You terrorized him, that was hilarious.”

As soon as he said this, Daniele broke out laughing. Now, for the unversed, the MMA personality during one of her interviews with Green had confronted the Green with his message, as a joke of course.

But most including fans took it as Nina calling out Green and now, Pimblett doubled down on it, adding another steady dose to salt to the wound.

But Green being in Nina’s DMs isn’t that much of a concern for Pimblett as he expressed his dissatisfaction with the start time of UFC 304. Pimblett feels the American fighters on the Manchester card will have an advantage over the rest.

Pimblett tears down UFC’s unfair UFC 304 timing

With a ranking spot on the line, British lightweight Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett will take on King Green this weekend, aiming to secure the biggest win of his career.

Coming off of a win against veteran Tony Ferguson, Pimblett is riding a five-fight win streak and is planning to extend it to six. But the UFC 304 schedule isn’t making it easy for him or other British fighters.

In an exclusive with AceOdds, Pimblett critiqued the UFC 304 start time and called it a joke. He added:

“We stay up every other week to watch the UFC. We sit in that living room till 5:00 AM, 6:00 AM watching UFCs, and it’s not even as if they have to do that. They’re five and eight hours behind.”

Adding on, he pointed out how it gave the American athletes an unfair advantage compared to the rest of the roster who have to adjust to the time difference.

“So even if I fought at like nine o’clock, that would only be one in the afternoon in LA and San Diego and four in the afternoon in New York. So it’s not like they’d have to sit up all night and wait like we do. I don’t think it’s fair, to be honest. It also gives an advantage to all the American fighters coming over because they’re already on that time where we have to change our time.”

Despite the timing bothering him, Paddy expressed his excitement and delight to fight in his home country – the fight atmosphere, with his entrance song and the cheering crowd everything cheering him up. Maybe someday he will headline an event at Anfield like he has always dreamt of.