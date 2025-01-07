UFC Fans Feel Khamzat Chimaev and Paddy Pimblett Deserved Submission of the Year Over Islam Makhachev

The UFC’s Submission of the Year award for 2024 has gone to Islam Makhachev for his D’Arce against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 but not everyone is on board with the decision. Many fans believe Khamzat Chimaev and Paddy Pimblett were more deserving, citing their impressive victories and unforgettable submission finishes over top-tier opponents.

Pimblett’s slick submission win over Bobby Green showcased his exceptional grappling transitions and adjustments, while Chimaev’s lightning-fast finish of Robert Whittaker in the very first round was widely regarded as a shocking moment of dominance. Fans have taken to social media to voice their disagreement with the award, sharing their reactions to the decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



This fan, who preferred Pimblett’s improvisation, bluntly stated, “Paddy’s was better”. Another pointed out that the consensus was split and noted, “The votes were split down the middle between Paddy and Islam”. Some fans were especially vocal about Pimblett’s skillful performance and stated, “IMHO @theufcbaddy Pimblett deserved it. The transitions and the adjustments were insanely good.”

Support for Chimaev’s jaw-breaker was just as strong, with fans declaring, “Khamzat is the real sub of the year”. This fan specifically refused to accept Islam as the winner and claimed, “Hell na, Khamzat took it. He did the unthinkable to Whittaker round 1”.

Then there were those who questioned the voting process altogether: “Bro how? I’m an Islam fan, but when I voted, Paddy had like 64% and Islam had like 38% or something.”

Whether it’s Pimblett’s technical brilliance or Chimaev’s shocking dominance, the 2024 Submission of the Year discussion has made one thing clear: real fans are just as passionate about submissions as they are about striking and knockouts.

But if fans thought the UFC was wildly in love with Makhachev’s skills, it’s nothing compared to what his manager Ali Abdelaziz feels about him.

Abdelaziz makes wild claims about Makhachev

Abdelaziz, the outspoken manager of some of the UFC’s biggest stars, is making bold predictions once again—this time about Makhachev and a potential showdown with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

In an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz confidently stated that Makhachev, even moving up three weight classes to 205 lbs, could beat Pereira, who is known for his devastating knockout power.

“I think Islam Makhachev will beat Alex Pereira. He’s just going to take him down and finish him, submit him. But I think Alex Pereira can knock out anyone on this planet, but I think Islam Makhachev is this good.”

Ali Abdelaziz thinks #UFC311 headliner Islam Makhachev could move up THREE divisions to 205 and beat fellow UFC champ Alex Pereira. “He’s just going to take him down and finish him, submit him.” (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/PPL108LgUI — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 4, 2025

It’s not the first time Abdelaziz has made a bold claim about one of his fighters, and while Makhachev is undeniably one of the most skilled grapplers in the game, moving up three weight classes to face a giant like Pereira presents a whole new set of challenges.

Pereira has the size, reach, and knockout power with three successful title defenses in 2024, two of them being against former world champions. To put the size discrepancy into context, Pereira wants to move up to heavyweight and fight the undisputed champion, Jon Jones.

Granted Islam himself walks around at 190 lbs but Pereira has to cut weight to get to 205 lbs. Despite this size discrepancy, Abdelaziz remains unwavering in his belief that Makhachev could triumph. Fortunately, we never have to find out.