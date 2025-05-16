“Done Us Dirty”: Liverpool Loyalist Paddy Pimblett Accuses Soccer Star Trent Alexander-Arnold of Not Being a Real Scouser

Soccer player Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA) has gotten into the bad books of UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett, a childhood fan of Liverpool F.C., which competes in England’s top-tier competition, the Premier League. And this year, fans of Liverpool are on cloud nine since their team won the title.

Naturally, a die-hard fan like Pimblett is buzzing. However, he and the Reds loyals were treated to some bitter news just before the end of the season. Liverpool-born and raised Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with the club ends this year, has decided to leave.

The England right back will take his talents to Spain to play for arguably the biggest soccer club in the world, Real Madrid. That’s a move that any top player would accept with open arms.

Fans, however, did not expect this from a homegrown player, and neither did Pimblett. In an interview with ESPN, the Liverpudlian had some strong words for Alexander-Arnold.

“He’s done us dirty. He’s no scouser! He shouldn’t be at the trophy parade, it’ll just bring the mood down,” said Pimblett.

And it’s not just the UFC lightweight fighter who is angry at the right back. The whole of Liverpool’s fans feel they have been wronged by Arnold.

During the season’s final Premier League game against Arsenal FC last weekend, Trent made an appearance as a substitute, and was greeted by boos everytime he touched the ball. Not an ideal way to play your last few games for the club.

Pimblett’s frustration does not just stem from Arnold’s departure. It’s because of the circumstances around it.

Pimblett feels Alexander-Arnold “ratted” Liverpool

Liverpool fans are some of the most passionate fans in the soccer world. In fact, for teams coming to play at their home stadium, Anfield, it’s a daunting task just to try and give a good account of themselves under the noise and the pressure from the crowd. Forget winning.

So when fans hear that a homegrown talent like TAA is leaving the club, it hits them right where it hurts. Because for them, he was going to be the next Liverpool legend, someone like Steven Gerrard. And that’s exactly what Pimblett brought up in his interview with ESPN.

“He’s ratted Liverpool,” said the Scouser. “He always said he wants to be the next Gerrard, wants to captain the club, and then he’s left on a free.”

That’s another thing that hurt Liverpool fans, seeing a talented player like Arnold leaving the club for free.

He’s no scouser ❌ Paddy Pimblett gives his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool : @PaddyTheBaddy / @CarolinePearce #UFC314 | Saturday | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/LYh9kHBNkM — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 10, 2025

Usually, given the current market for players, someone like TAA would net the Reds upwards of $60 million at least. So to see him go away on a free transfer is adding insult to injury.