mobile app bar

“Done Us Dirty”: Liverpool Loyalist Paddy Pimblett Accuses Soccer Star Trent Alexander-Arnold of Not Being a Real Scouser

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

Paddy Pimblett (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) (Credit: Imagn Images)

Soccer player Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA) has gotten into the bad books of UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett, a childhood fan of Liverpool F.C., which competes in England’s top-tier competition, the Premier League. And this year, fans of Liverpool are on cloud nine since their team won the title.

Naturally, a die-hard fan like Pimblett is buzzing. However, he and the Reds loyals were treated to some bitter news just before the end of the season. Liverpool-born and raised Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with the club ends this year, has decided to leave.

The England right back will take his talents to Spain to play for arguably the biggest soccer club in the world, Real Madrid. That’s a move that any top player would accept with open arms.

Fans, however, did not expect this from a homegrown player, and neither did Pimblett. In an interview with ESPN, the Liverpudlian had some strong words for Alexander-Arnold.

“He’s done us dirty. He’s no scouser! He shouldn’t be at the trophy parade, it’ll just bring the mood down,” said Pimblett.

And it’s not just the UFC lightweight fighter who is angry at the right back. The whole of Liverpool’s fans feel they have been wronged by Arnold.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SPORTbible KO (@sportbibleko)

During the season’s final Premier League game against Arsenal FC last weekend, Trent made an appearance as a substitute, and was greeted by boos everytime he touched the ball. Not an ideal way to play your last few games for the club.

Pimblett’s frustration does not just stem from Arnold’s departure. It’s because of the circumstances around it.

Pimblett feels Alexander-Arnold “ratted” Liverpool

Liverpool fans are some of the most passionate fans in the soccer world. In fact, for teams coming to play at their home stadium, Anfield, it’s a daunting task just to try and give a good account of themselves under the noise and the pressure from the crowd. Forget winning.

So when fans hear that a homegrown talent like TAA is leaving the club, it hits them right where it hurts. Because for them, he was going to be the next Liverpool legend, someone like Steven Gerrard. And that’s exactly what Pimblett brought up in his interview with ESPN.

“He’s ratted Liverpool,” said the Scouser. “He always said he wants to be the next Gerrard, wants to captain the club, and then he’s left on a free.”

That’s another thing that hurt Liverpool fans, seeing a talented player like Arnold leaving the club for free.

Usually, given the current market for players, someone like TAA would net the Reds upwards of $60 million at least. So to see him go away on a free transfer is adding insult to injury.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these