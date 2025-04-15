If Islam Makhachev Moves Up to Welterweight, UFC Legend Proposes Paddy Pimblett Fight for Lightweight Title

UFC 314 had everyone switch their perspective on Paddy Pimblett. The Michael Chandler’s gladiator-esque fighting style was supposed to be a foil for lightweight prospect. Instead, the fight ended with Pimblett with top control, landing fists as a bloody Chandler covered up in the third round.

His performance was so good that it had both Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier apologizing for ever doubting him. They released a YouTube video for their show Good Guy/Bad Guy and titled it, ‘Paddy, we’re sorry.‘

Despite finding some success early in the first round, closing the distance and taking the Scouser down, Chandler simply looked outclassed. Paddy, not the most technically gifted specimen out there, came prepared, however.

And it showed in the way he handled takedowns and pressed the American, even returning quickly after an illegal groin shot so as not to grant Chandler any breathing room. Eventually, a flying knee opened Chandler’s face, and Paddy, having smelt the blood, pounced in soon for a violent finish.

And now, Cormier is arguing the merits of having Paddy fight for the 155 lbs title, should Islam Makhachev have other plans after UFC 315.

“Time is your friend with Paddy Pimblett because if Belal Muhammad does not get the job done, Islam says he’s going up. The moment Islam’s gone, put him in the title fight. Whoever he’s fighting, put him in the title fight”, DC said.

The only thing that DC believes UFC needs to figure out is whom he should fight for the title – Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria. Paddy called out Oliveira following his UFC 315 win.

However, as if the gods of opportunity are playing ball with him, the Liverpudlian has also been engrossed in a deep feud with former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

During one of the post-fight interviews, Paddy called the Spaniard a helmet and said, “I’m sick of talking about Topuria… He wouldn’t be where he is in the UFC without jumping on the back of my name.”

Paddy then threw the ultimate shade at Ilia and talked about how he was ranked above the former champion at lightweight.

Of course, all this is dependent on Jack Della Maddalena beating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 next month. Because that will mean Islam gets the opportunity to do what he has been talking about non-stop, go up in weight, and take a shot at becoming a two-division champion.

Through his performance, Pimblett seems to have changed a lot of opinions about him.

Gaethje and Adesanya praise Paddy

Following his fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami last weekend, the Scouser ran into former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya backstage, and the New Zealand native had nothing but praise for ‘The Baddy.’

“Hey, congrats, I’m gonna stop counting you out. You’re a f*cking bada*s bro,” noted the Kiwi, shaking hands with Padddy as they both chuckled.

Paddy couldn’t help but smile as ‘Izzy’ praised his performance. And to top it up, former lightweight champion Justin Gaethje also heaped praises on the young

Israel Adesanya to Paddy Pimblett: “I am gonna stop counting you out.” pic.twitter.com/98U7wwirKX — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 13, 2025

In an interview with Mike Bohn following UFC 314, Poirier was asked about Paddy’s performance. The former BMF champ responded, saying, “Dude, he’s legit, how can I deny him anymore. Chandler is a tough guy, I didn’t think Chandler looked great.”

Former champion Dustin Poirier also claimed that he didn’t expect Pimblett to take ‘Iron’ down and dominate him on the ground the way he did. The scouser’s performance also gave him an idea for his next fight.

“Paddy’s the real deal. … The guy was a prospect. Now he’s a contender.” Dustin Poirier says Paddy Pimblett is “legit” and has an idea for his next fight (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/s7thGt2UZP — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 14, 2025

“For me as a fan, put him in there with Dan Hooker. That would be an incredible fight,” he proposed. Paddy, of course, as we know, has bigger fish in mind.