Ex-UFC Star Urges Dana White to Book Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett for the Biggest UFC Fight

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor confidently bet on Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 to get the job done against Paddy Pimblett. Coming into the fight as the 12th-ranked lightweight, little had been hoped of Paddy- only that he had had a world to prove wrong.

Since he did exactly that, Pimblett is now expected to be in the top 10 of the lightweight division, hoping to secure a title fight in a matter of months. But before he can do that, former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub is suggesting he should go after the bag.

Paddy, of course, has called out Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and even Arman Tsarukyan- the who’s who in the top 5 of the 155 lbs division. Paddy believes he should be allowed to take on Islam Makhachev should he defeat one of these sharks.

However, Schaub believes that UFC boss Dana White should just hand Paddy the key to the place. Schaub claims that while Gaethje would be the ideal fight for Paddy, the UFC should bet all their money into replicating the McGregor magic.

And what better way to do that is to push him against the Irishman?

“Paddy is a bonafide superstar. If Conor comes back, Paddy vs. Conor is the biggest fight they can make and the only fight for both of them. Until then, Paddy vs Justin G is the move, kids”, noted Schaub.

The Scouser vs. The Irishman would feed generations. Paddy himself claims they could sell out stadiums like Wembley and Anfield. It also helps that Paddy has called McGregor a little lizard for going against the Ireland-Liverpool unity and betting against him.

McGregor responds after $500k loss on Chandler

‘The Notorious’ was keen to see how his rumored opponent for the past 2 years, Chandler, would do in his 7th fight in the UFC.

The American started well, but Pimblett’s game plan was simply better. Chandler has a habit of fighting low, putting a lot of pressure on his base, so that he can use it as torque and explode at any moment.

This also means he has to fight with a rather wide stance, and Paddy used that to his advantage. A wide stance, while allowing its user significant power, however, chips away at their mobility.

Paddy ensured Chandler found that out the hard way after being kicked repeatedly in his calves. Chandler’s low stance also played well for Paddy’s countermeasures.

The scouser jumped into a wildly swinging Chandler, opening up his face with a knee in the process. And once Chandler started bleeding, it was Paddy all the way from that moment on.

In fact, in the third round, when he took Chandler down, the American had no answer to his ground and pound, forcing the referee to stop the fight and declare him the winner.

Following this win, McGregor, who had just lost half a million dollars on the fight, went online and joked that he thought Paddy would win but decided to go with Chandler due to their history.

He then went ahead and threw some shade at the entire lightweight division.

“He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights. So happy days, ya’s’r welcome. Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me? More than your purse”, McGregor tweeted.

Chandler you motherfooker you! Rest up, fair play. My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights. So… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 14, 2025

‘The Notorious’ also claims that he made the $500k back while just tweeting about it! This, of course, cannot be verified just yet.