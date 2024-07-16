UFC Fans Predict Islam Makhachev to Join Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Others as Two-Division Champion

Of all the UFC champions who could move a weight class and become two division champions, Islam Makhachev seems to be the biggest fan favorite. ESPN MMA recent hosted a poll asking fans who had the best chances of cementing their legacy across divisions and the Dagestani boogeyman was a clear favorite.

Nine UFC champions in history have held titles across two weight divisions. This is one prestigious list featuring the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, Amanda Nunes, and Daniel Cormier, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Georges St. Pierre, Randy Couture and B.J. Penn.

Of course, 10 being an cool rounded number, ESPN wanted to know who fans thought would make the cut into this prestigious list.

“THE UFC DOUBLE CHAMPS CLUB. Who will be next to join this group?”

THE UFC DOUBLE CHAMPS CLUB Who will be next to join this group? ( @DiaztwinsMMA) pic.twitter.com/x2315JgH8M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 15, 2024

The names if Israel Adesanya and Aljamain Sterling also seemed to pop up. But an overwhelming majority stopped the buck at pound for pound champion, Islam Makhachev.

One such comment read, “Islam Makhachev will join them soon”

Islam Makhachev will join them soon https://t.co/9na31uF1K8 — Osamu Dazai (@KrazieOsamu) July 15, 2024

Another follower said it like it was only a matter of time- “Likeliest is Islam”

One more fan had the same opinion, “Islam ” No Nickname ” Makhachev”

This guy wasn’t even speculating. He’s just prophesizing it for the rest of us.-“King Islam is next!”

King Islam is next! — (@n1troz_) July 15, 2024

The 32-year-old has already expressed his thoughts about moving on to rule the welterweight division in his UFC 302 in-octagon interview.

Leaving Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy behind

UFC lightweight contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and others may be waiting for their shot at Makhachev’s UFC lightweight gold. And sooner than later they will get it. But hopefully sooner, because Islam seems eager to step out of Khabib’s legacy and build one of his own.

He’s already being touted as a better fighter. And even though he won’t be able to surpass Khabib’s undefeated record, he could very well become a two division champion, something that the legendary fighter never did. And even though it doesn’t Nurmagomedov sleepless nights, it is often used as an argument against his stature in the GOAT debate.

So if Dana White grants Islam Makhachev his wish and awards him a shot at the UFC welterweight gold next?

Makhachev could become the fifth UFC athlete to hold championships across two weight divisions simultaneously if he manages to beat Leon Edwards or Belal Muhmmad, depending on who wins in Manchester at UFC 305.

This would go a long way in separating his legacy from one of the Nurmagomedov dynasty.