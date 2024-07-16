mobile app bar

UFC Fans Predict Islam Makhachev to Join Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Others as Two-Division Champion

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC Fans Predict Islam Makhachev to Join Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Others as Two-Division Champion

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
Credits: Imago

Of all the UFC champions who could move a weight class and become two division champions, Islam Makhachev seems to be the biggest fan favorite. ESPN MMA recent hosted a poll asking fans who had the best chances of cementing their legacy across divisions and the Dagestani boogeyman was a clear favorite.

Nine UFC champions in history have held titles across two weight divisions. This is one prestigious list featuring the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, Amanda Nunes, and Daniel Cormier, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Georges St. Pierre, Randy Couture and B.J. Penn.

Of course, 10 being an cool rounded number, ESPN wanted to know who fans thought would make the cut into this prestigious list.

 

“THE UFC DOUBLE CHAMPS CLUB. Who will be next to join this group?”

 

The names if Israel Adesanya and Aljamain Sterling also seemed to pop up. But an overwhelming majority stopped the buck at pound for pound champion, Islam Makhachev.

One such comment read, Islam Makhachev will join them soon”

Another follower said it like it was only a matter of time- “Likeliest is Islam”

One more fan had the same opinion, “Islam ” No Nickname ” Makhachev”

This guy wasn’t even speculating. He’s just prophesizing it for the rest of us.-“King Islam is next!”

The 32-year-old has already expressed his thoughts about moving on to rule the welterweight division in his UFC 302 in-octagon interview.

Leaving Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy behind

UFC lightweight contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and others may be waiting for their shot at Makhachev’s UFC lightweight gold. And sooner than later they will get it. But hopefully sooner, because Islam seems eager to step out of Khabib’s legacy and build one of his own.

He’s already being touted as a better fighter. And even though he won’t be able to surpass Khabib’s undefeated record, he could very well become a two division champion, something that the legendary fighter never did. And even though it doesn’t Nurmagomedov sleepless nights, it is often used as an argument against his stature in the GOAT debate.

So if Dana White grants Islam Makhachev his wish and awards him a shot at the UFC welterweight gold next?

Makhachev could become the fifth UFC athlete to hold championships across two weight divisions simultaneously if he manages to beat Leon Edwards or Belal Muhmmad, depending on who wins in Manchester at UFC 305.

This would go a long way in separating his legacy from one of the Nurmagomedov dynasty.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these