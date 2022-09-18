WATCH: UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Manchester United Starlet Pictured Together in Birmingham

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of MMA’s great stars, and an undisputed global icon. He was recently paid a visit by a Manchester United star.

Nurmagomedov is arguably the greatest martial artist of all time. In a sport, where wins and losses aren’t guaranteed, the ‘Eagle’ went on to amass a phenomenal record.

Khabib went on to create history when he retired as the undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion in 2020. He accumulated 29 victories and sustained not a single loss in his decorated and storied career.

His bout with Conor McGregor gave birth to a UFC legend. The wrestling and mettle possessed by Nurmagomedov led him to overcome the obstacle of the notorious one.

Followed by which Khabib would retire, before finishing his last two fights.

Despite arguments being made against the level of opposition contested by Khabib, the fact of the matter is the former 155lbs champion was so dominant in his forte, that no one would have come close to besting him.

The UFC great’s stellar resume propelled him to be a symbol of hard work, kindness, and most importantly, remaining humble, no matter the circumstances.

The pillar of Russian MMA recently met with Manchester United’s latest prospect, Zidane Iqbal in an event in Birmingham.

Since his retirement in 2020, in the wake of the passing of his father and mentor, Abdulmanapovich Numagomedov, Khabib has followed in the footsteps of his father.

This is to say that he has become an active coach in the MMA careers of his brother, cousins, and friends.

In addition, to abide by the culture and precedent set by his father, Nurmagomedov has taken an active role in promoting martial arts in his country, as well as worldwide. His promotion ‘EagleFC’ has recently taken off.

The Russian, recently held an event in Birmingham, UK, where he raised funds for charity for the victims of the Pakistan flood.

It is here that he met, Zidane Iqbal, where the two can be seen pictured together.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a man of the people, and his actions have always indicated the same. It is a good reminder that the sport of martial arts is about self-defense and discipline, and nothing more.

