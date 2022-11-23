“No Point in Having F**k You Money if You Don’t…”: Ex-UFC Star Reacts to Rapper Ice Cube Losing $9M Due to Covid Controversy

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube looks on before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former UFC Welterweight title challenger Jake Shields has heaped praise on former rapper and Hollywood celebrity Ice Cube, for standing his ground on the COVID-19 vaccine. Ice Cube in a recent interview stated that he turned down $9 Million during the time the virus was renowned, as he refused to get vaccinated for the role.

Ice Cube turned down $9m because he didn’t want to get a Covid shot🔥 pic.twitter.com/Suf9W2P6G4 — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 22, 2022

Ice Cube stated-

“I turned down a movie cos I didn’t wanna get that motherf****ing jab. I turned down nine million cos I didn’t wanna get the jab. F*** that jab, and f*** y’all for trying to make me get it. So I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me now. Y’know what I’m saying?”

Jake Shields, a former Strikeforce and EliteXC Middleweight champion has taken to Twitter to appreciate the gesture by Cube. Being an advocate for anti-vaccine, Shields was extremely impressed by Cube’s decision to turn down money, in order to stand his ground.

No point in having fuck you money if you don’t occasionally say fuck you pic.twitter.com/2wzQcMDJic — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 23, 2022

Shields tweeted-

“No point in having f*ck you money if you don’t occasionally say fuck you”

The ‘Scrappak’ member has been a vocal figure since the outbreak of the virus, citing it as the mere flu. He has been encouraging his supporters to look the other way, in relation to the vaccine.

Jake Shields and his forthright character!

For the uninitiated, Shields has been an outspoken persona, since his rise to fame. He has had multiple notable controversies inside and outside the octagon, including being involved in brawls.

It’s his reluctance to believe that the virus is indeed so effective that it has led to a global pandemic that has certain fans rattled. Not to mention his reference to COVID-19 as the common cold.

His martial arts legacy, however, is one that is heavily disregarded. A pioneer in the evolution and development of the sport, Shields was an integral figure in assisting Nick and Nate Diaz to catapult their careers to fame.

An incredible martial artist who often is not awarded the respect he deserves for his body of work inside the octagon.

COVID-19 and its severe effect on the population!

In spite of COVID-19 existing in this world, since 2019, the virus has traumatized or had a lasting effect on a large number of people including celebrities.

The viral disease rose to prominence in March 2019, which eventually led to a worldwide shutdown. The virus in fact was so potent that it had led to the deaths of over six million people worldwide.

As such the World Health Organization collaborated with numerous competent distinctive scientists and came up with vaccines to help strengthen the immune system to repel the virus.

Currently, the majority of the human population has taken the vaccination shot against the virus, barring a minority of individuals, who still believe it’s a trap.

