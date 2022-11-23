“That’s “Kobe” Covington”: Fight Fans Have a Field Day Watching Viral Clip of ‘Crazy A**’ MMA Basketball in Russia

Russia and its population have always been fighters and some of the competent men within that field. Growing up through the hardships that they go through, their primary source of earning a living is by trying their luck in fighting. Now, Russia as a country and its people hold a certain reputation amongst other nationalities for being innovative and chaotic. At the very least, they have upheld that specific reputation within the fighting domain.

Recently, a fighting promotion made headlines in Russia, for its weigh-in routines, which encouraged opponents to fight each other during the faceoffs. A bizarre sequence of events.

just when you think you’ve seen everything, here’s mma basketball.pic.twitter.com/XeVppof1ag — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 22, 2022

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, the Russian people have come up with a new game referred to as MMA basketball. They inculcated basketball into the sport of MMA. The game is played inside the octagon, with three members on each side. Absolute pandemonium.

It’s safe to say the event prompted befitting responses from fans.

Can’t spell Kobe without KO pic.twitter.com/d0D2NAkGX8 — Ronin (@wolfeshwar) November 23, 2022

Draymond would be the mvp of this league — Arthur Smugworth (@cannoncreed) November 23, 2022

That’s “Kobe” Covington — Block Thanos (@BLKMRKT4) November 23, 2022

Russians 🤝 Inventing Crazy ass Sports lol I love it tbh 😂https://t.co/l0U0RFIAiN — Pharrell Season (@PharrellSeason) November 23, 2022

Me with the ball game on the line be like pic.twitter.com/XC9dBu0x41 — TheeGamingBard (@yoboiRage) November 22, 2022

While some may argue it provides insight into their creative mindsets, it’s more likely a recipe for disaster.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Brutally Rips Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Khamzat Chimaev in Latest Post

Dagestani basketball!

With the rise of the Russians becoming a common theme now, their creativity is also heading into the limelight of mainstream media. Khabib Nurmagomedov is to thank for that.

One must think, it’s crazy to credit one man for a rise in the recognition of a country and its population. But lo and behold, that is precisely what Nurmagomedov did.

During his rise to fame, the former UFC lightweight champion introduced ‘Dagestani basketball’ to the world. The sport emphasized the foundation of scoring a bucket. However, they implemented a few of their own rules.

There was no concept of double dribbles or traveling. Just as expected, wrestling was permitted within the court. Peculiar, don’t you reckon? Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was a phenomenal player of the sport as well. Take a look below.

Nonetheless, Nurmagomedov and his pals have brought the sport into the headlines. As he has always done, with any event which sees his presence involved.

His dominance led the world to acknowledge the Russians for their true worth. With the rise of Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar Nurmagomedov amongst a plethora of other talents, watch out for the Eagle and his disciples.

Also read: “If You Are Talking About Fighting IQ and Big Heart”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Alexander Volkanovski Is ‘Better’ and ‘Tougher’ Than Charles Oliveira

The evolution of combat sports!

Combat sports or a facet of combat sports has been long prevalent in the form of boxing over the last century.The sport witnessed its foremost success during the 20th century, with the sport producing some of the greatest talents to have graced the square circle.

The likes of Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, and so on and so forth. The start of the 1990s, saw a new dawn arise in combat sports. The inception of Mixed martial arts under the UFC banner occurred in 1993.

Since then, it would be an understatement to state that the sport has grown. Nearly 30 years after its establishment, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is now a global fighting promotion. They possess fans and fighters from all walks of life.

Mixed martial arts in its essence is the inculcation of various sports into one large unit. Wrestling, Muay-Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, Taekwondo, and Karate are the most prominent arts involved in MMA.

Also read: Tony Ferguson, GSP, and More- Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three UFC Fight He Wishes He Could Have Had Before Retiring