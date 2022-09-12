“F*ck Bro This Seems Like WWE”: Fans Demand Hasbulla vs. Conor McGregor After “Mini Khabib” Gets a Multi-Year Contract With the UFC

Fans demand a showdown between former two-weight champion Conor McGregor and Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov aka ‘Mini Khabib’ after the latter signs a PR deal with UFC.

Magomedov, the social media star, is a close friend of the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And akin to the ex-UFC fighter, Magomedov is currently indulged in a feud with the Irish UFC star McGregor on Twitter.

Interestingly, now the 19-year-old star has entered McGregor’s water. He has signed a five-year deal with the UFC, according to MMA reporter Igor Lazorin.

“Husbick signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5-year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…,” Lazorin wrote in the caption.

Ever since the news went viral, fans are demanding a fight between ‘The Notorious’ and Magomedov in hilarious ways, given their ongoing back and forth on the internet.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

Hasbulla vs mcgreggor will finally be in the books pic.twitter.com/L1eYRlQ6dP — ꧁𝕭𝖑𝖊𝖊𝖉𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊꧂ (@Eastkilla5) September 11, 2022

Where you at @TheNotoriousMMA ? 😂 😂 😂 — Arsen Abrek (@AbrekArsene) September 12, 2022

Conor vs Hasbulla finally happening. — JohnnyKruLL (@JohnnyKruLLGG) September 12, 2022

Hasbulla vs Conor – book it Dana. Most ppv sold ever — OMEGALUL95 (@omegalul95) September 12, 2022

Fuck bro this seems like wwe now 😂 — ❔ (@iwentrare231) September 12, 2022

Conor McGregor and Hasbulla Magomedov: The rivalry

Lately, the UFC superstar and Russian sensation are throwing verbal jabs at each other on the internet. McGregor ignited the feud by taking a jibe at the Russian-born after the latter’s prank video on UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski went viral on social media.

Later, Magomedov responded by taking a dig at McGregor’s losses, and the rivalry continued. The teenager is popular in the MMA community for his call-outs to top UFC contenders.

Given his friendship with ‘The Eagle,’ Magomedov has always been on bad terms with McGregor. He has even called the Irishman a ‘Chicken’, which is a brutal insult in Russia.

The Instagram celebrity is an entertaining character on social media. Now as Magomedov has entered the UFC, it will be exciting how the former champion reacts to him.

What do you guys think about Magomedov signing a contract with the UFC? What are your thoughts about his rivalry with McGregor?