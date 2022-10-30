Former UFC Title Challenger Calls to Boycott ‘F**khead’ Jake Paul Fights After His Win Over Anderson Silva for This Reason

The YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul is a household name in the MMA world because of his call-outs to the elite UFC fighters. Ever since he entered combat sports, Paul has managed to remain undefeated. He has even stopped some former UFC champions inside the UFC ring.

Recently, Paul defeated the legend of the MMA world, Anderson Silva, via a unanimous decision. Despite a colorful boxing resume, many argue that ‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t competed against an athlete of a similar caliber. Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith falls under this bracket.

Anthony Smith called to boycott Jake Paul after a triumph over UFC legend Anderson Silva

Anthony Smith, in an interview, stated that the Ohio native only picks up fighters who are past their prime or are older than him. ‘The Problem Child’ defeating those notable combat sports personalities is a disrespect to the MMA fighters, per Smith. Thus, in order to stop it, Smith advised to boycott Paul’s fights until he faces a combatant of his own level.

“If Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva, we should all f**king boycott the rest of his fights. Until he f**king fights someone that’s on his level. Or whatever level we deem him to be on. You talk all this sh*t about MMA fighters. You talk sh*t about the UFC,” Smith said.

“Then you pretend you wanna bring fighters up. Older, shorter, smaller past their prime. Legends that spent their entire career running their bodies into f**king car accidents. We hold these guys near and dear to our hearts. And then this f**khead just pulls them out of f**king semi-retirement. And then just knock them out on f**king pay-per-view. And then sh*ts on all of us. Go f**k yourself. Why are we f**king pandering this piece of sh*t,” Smith added.

Is it possible to boycott Paul?

It has become a fashion for UFC fighters to retire from MMA and then try their hands at boxing. Moreover, many fighters who have done the same received a hefty payday of their life. Thus, others are following the same route.

It is interesting to note that combatants who turn their attention to boxing are not under any contract. They do it of their own will. Therefore, the choice of opponents is theirs.

Paul, on the other hand, has proved to bring in big pay-per-view numbers, which also benefits his opponents. Hence, most big names choose to box the social media star.

