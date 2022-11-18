“I’m F*ckin Devastated”: Dana White Writes Moving Note After UFC Fan Passed Away and Praises Mike Tyson for His ‘Incredible’ Act of Kindness.

Dana White, the UFC boss, is often called out for having a hot head. The 53-year-old is majorly responsible for the promotion’s immense success. However, he is given less credit for the same because of his bitter-sweet relationship with fighters and the media.

But one thing is sure, White is a true fan of the sport and sometimes has taken extreme measures to deliver the best for the fans. This was displaced recently when the UFC president helped a fight fan attend a pay-per-view event.

What did Dana White post about the fan?

The UFC boss recently took to his official Instagram account and wrote an emotional message about an unfortunate demise of a 16-year-old UFC fan, Michael. White stated that he was saddened by the news.

Further on, the UFC supremo revealed that Michael’s family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to get him to UFC 279. After White got to know about this, he himself arranged a UFC 281 pass for the fan in New York.

White also stated that he sat the boy right behind the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. In the caption, White also thanked the former heavyweight champion for his kind gesture towards the fan during the event.

Further on, in the post, the UFC boss revealed that the 16-year-old fan passed away yesterday. “Michael passed away today and I’m fuckin devastated. He held on long enough to make the event. And I just want to thank EVERYONE involved with Saturday Night that made his weekend special. My heart goes out to Michael’s friends and family. And I want to thank you, Heather and Brian, for introducing me to him. I will never forget him,” White wrote.

Mike Tyson and other UFC fighters reacted to the post

This gesture of the UFC boss surely shows that despite the hate that he gets, White has a heart of gold. He thanked everyone in the post that made the fans UFC 281 special.

Many UFC stars, including Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, Mackenzie Dern, and more, reacted to the post. Even Mike Tyson commented on it. They all thanked White for bringing joy to the 16-year-old kid and also gave their condolences. Check out the comments below.

What are your thoughts about White’s post?