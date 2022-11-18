“Imagine Going From Fighting Usman To”: Fans Batter Tyron Woodley for Calling Out KSI Despite Two Losses Against Jake Paul in Boxing

Tyron Woodley, after his separation from the UFC, tried his hands at boxing. In 2021, ‘The Chosen One’ fought YouTuber turned professional boxer inside the squared ring. Despite showing the heart of a warrior inside the ring, Woodley didn’t get a nod from the judges on the card. ‘The Problem Child defeated him via a split decision.

Thus, the former UFC champion wanted an instant rematch from the social media star. However, the Ohio native was set to face Tommy Fury next. But to Woodley’s luck, just a few days ahead of the fight, Fury pulled out.

Fortunately, Woodley took the fight on short notice. However, he suffered the same fate. This time, his loss came via a brutal knockout in the sixth round. Thus, people lost conviction in the former UFC champion.

Fans chastise Tyron Woodley for calling out KSI after two losses against Jake Paul

Olajide Olayinka Williams aka KSI is a British YouTuber star who entered the boxing universe a few years back against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul. However, he won the rematch and remained undefeated in the sport since then.

Recently at his brother’s boxing event, KSI claimed he wanted to fight Woodley just to show that he can knock the ex-UFC fighter faster than Paul. After which, Woodley called out the YouTuber.

Tyron Woodley wants a piece of KSI pic.twitter.com/28Dd4E0qnt — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 17, 2022

However, given his negative record in boxing, fans criticized ‘The Chosen One’ for this call-out. Many even mocked the former UFC welterweight champion by saying that he only wants money now. Check out the comments below:

‘The Chose One’ in the UFC

When talking about welterweight fighters, UFC fans surely remember one name, Tyron Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ is one of the most prominent names in the combat sports world.

The American mixed martial artist was also in Strikeforce earlier and had competed for the title in 2012. Later, he entered UFC and dominated most of the welterweight division’s fighters.

Woodley became the champion in 2016 and successfully defended his title three times. However, bad luck struck ‘The Chosen One’ in 2019. He lost his title to Kamaru Usman. Following that, he lost three more fights.

After that, the American fighter departed from the promotion in 2021. He later chose to try his hands inside the boxing ring. Unfortunately, his bad luck followed him there too.

