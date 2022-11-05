Joe Rogan and UFC Legend Heap Praises on Jake Paul After His Victory Over Anderson Silva

Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned professional boxer, has made a mark in the boxing industry with his charismatic style and big victories over former UFC champions. Previously, ‘The Problem Child’ defeated the former welterweight UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice, once via a knockout.

Recently, the Ohio native bagged a win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in an eight-round match-up inside the squared ring. With this win now, Paul remains undefeated with a 6-0 professional boxing record under his name. However, there are still people that doubt his boxing abilities. But amidst the hate, the 25-year-old is gathering praise from some top names in the combat industry.

Jake Paul lauded by Joe Rogan and UFC legend

Paul gave a tough fight to the former UFC champion ‘Spider’, who is considered one of the greatest of all time. He also knockdown Silva in the eighth round of the fight and received a nod from the judges on the scorecard. But, many people have come to say that his fight was rigged.

ALSO READ: “Nate Diaz Is Easy Work” – Jake Paul Says Nate Diaz Is an Easier Opponent Than Anderson Silva

The veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan came out in favor of the 25-year-old. Rogan claimed on his well-known podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that because of Paul’s Disney and YouTube experience, people don’t appreciate him.

Paul vs. Silva fixed? That’s one conspiracy theory Joe Rogan has no time for. 👎 Full story: https://t.co/T97gGGoCEQ pic.twitter.com/nqBAOw8pZG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 5, 2022

Further on, the UFC commentator was of the opinion that ‘The Problem Child’ surely deserves respect for his fighting skills against a legend like Silva. Rogan also clapped back at the people who say that the bout was rigged by calling them crazy.

However, the 55-year-old was not the only combat sports celebrity that praised Paul. The former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort also complimented the YouTuber for his victory.

In an interview, Belfort, who himself has competed in exhibition boxing matches, stated that ‘The Problem Child’ has earned his respect for putting in the work for the Silva bout and winning it.

‘The Problem Child’ wants Nate Diaz or Canelo Alvarez next

A win over Silva isn’t a stop for the YouTuber turned-professional boxer. Right after his triumph, Paul called out boxing legend Canelo Alvarez and former UFC star Nate Diaz for a boxing match. However, there has yet been no response from both.

ALSO READ: WWE Hall of Famer Believes Jake Paul Can Handle UFC Superstar Conor McGregor

Who do you guys think Paul will face next? What are your thoughts on his performance against Silva?