WWE Hall of Famer Believes Jake Paul Can Handle UFC Superstar Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has been all over the news for his recent victory in the boxing ring. The Trouble Child defeated the legendary Anderson Silva in his recent fight on October 29. Defying all the odds, the younger brother of Logan Paul has added a historic feat to his name. Following his win over Silva, the budding boxing star is getting a lot of praise from everywhere. In fact, WWE Legend Ric Flair is also impressed as he recently made a big statement regarding Jake Paul and his chances against Conor McGregor!

During a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast, The Nature Boy gave his honest thoughts on The Trouble Child. Ric Flair discussed Jake Paul’s boxing and advised him to never call out Mike Tyson. The Hall of Famer also spoke about how the budding boxer will fare against some big UFC names.

Ric Flair believes Jake Paul can overcome Conor McGregor with wrestling skills

During the show, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked what will happen if Jake Paul faces UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Canelo Álvarez. Ric Flair said he did not know much about Canelo, but regarding McGregor, he made a bold statement.

The Hall of Famer asserted that Jake Paul can easily handle The Notorious in a boxing ring. Ric Flair also explained why he thinks the young boxing star can overcome a megastar like McGregor.

He noted that the Irishman would not be able to use his wrestling skills like submissions. So, if both men ever face each other, Ric Flair thinks Jake Paul can easily handle “The Notorious” Conor. He stated:

“Conor [McGregor], I think he [Jake Paul] could handle. I don’t know about Canelo [Álvarez]… Conor can’t use the wrestling skills; they can’t use the submissions. You know what I mean?”

It wasn’t just Jake Paul, Ric Flair also praised Logan Paul for his work in WWE so far. The Hall of Famer didn’t anticipate Logan being that good in the squared circle. In short, The Nature Boy seems impressed with the way both brothers have good athleticism.

The Problem Child is yet to face a defeat in the boxing ring

So far, Jake Paul has featured in six boxing matches and has managed to come out victorious every time. Before fighting Anderson Silva, Jake Paul had entered the boxing ring five times. And out of those five, he won four by Knock-Out and one by split decision.

However, the biggest win of Jake Paul’s small boxing career so far was his recent one against Silva. The 25-year-old defeated the former UFC Middleweight champion in the 8th round via unanimous decision. So, his current boxing record stands at six wins and zero losses.

Nevertheless, Jake Paul is young and has a long career ahead of him. The way he has performed so far, he could be a legend by the time he retires. And since his elder brother is in WWE, who knows, The Problem Child might enter the squared circle at some point.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.