Muhammad Ali Would Have Loved Thrash Talking Conor McGregor According to Legendary Boxer’s Grandson

Muhammad Ali would have loved thrash talking Conor McGregor and the UFC according to legendary boxer’s grandson!

Muhammad Ali was trash-talking before anyone else knew what the hype train was. The Greatest was notorious for hyping up rivals and fans alike to the skies. So, this begs the question of how would Muhammad Ali have taken to MMA and particularly, Conor McGregor.

According to a recent interview with TMZ, Ali Walsh said that his grandfather would have loved the sport and also loved McGregor’s trash-talk skills. Walsh himself is a Mixed Martial Artist signed on to the PFL promotion.

“I think [he] would’ve loved it, especially when McGregor was in featherweight in UFC when he fought Aldo. He would’ve loved it, especially Conor’s trash talk,” Ali Walsh said.

He also added that Ali started the thrash talk and would have loved the sport and be entertained by it.

What is Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Doing Right Now?

Ali Walsh is also a combat sports athlete just like Muhammad Ali was. However, he has chosen MMA instead of boxing. Walsh holds a record of 1 win and 1 loss. His first fight as an MMA amateur was not successful but he came around in sound fashion with a first-round TKO in the second fight.

His promotional debut is set for November 25 2022 and almost poetically, in Madison Square Garden. This is the same venue where his grandfather fought many times in his career. Perhaps the most memorable of these was the “Fight of the Century,” Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier on March 8, 1971.

When asked about the venue and if it meant something to him, Walsh said it was neat but not really a big deal.

He was also asked if Muhammad Ali would’ve been a great MMA fighter. Walsh said, Ali might have been a great MMA fighter for his sheer mental toughness. He added Ali had a mental part and the will to compete, so getting the skill was only a matter of training.

