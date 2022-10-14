Paulo Costa Hilariously Claims to Have Helped Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Mario Balotelli With His ‘Secret Juice’

Former UFC middleweight championship contender Paulo Costa recently persuaded followers via a funny tweet that legendary football players Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Mario Balotelli used his secret juice.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist has gained a following for his frequent social media memes. Because of this, many fans even refer to him as ‘The meme God of the UFC.’

Costa frequently makes fun of other UFC fighters or comments on random topics in his postings. The middleweight fighter has a good sense of humor, thus one might find his page amusing.

Paulo Costa posts video of pro footballers hinting they used his secret juice

Everyone in the UFC community is aware of Paulo Costa’s fondness for secret juice. Before his match last year, the Brazilian middleweight previously failed to make weight. He did, however, reach the right weight limit for his year’s opening bout at UFC 278.

The UFC star has been attributing his ripped body and ability to make weight before the fights to the secret juice ever since. Costa heavily promotes the juice. He even carries it to his media appearances.

‘Eraser’ recently posted a video of footballers drinking some kind of liquid and instantly performing well in the match. He pointed it was the secret juice. Shockingly, many fans even agreed with the UFC fighter by commenting on the post

Costa might have sarcastically posted the video, but fans seemed to have a field in the comment section.

UFC fighter Brandon Royval says Costa is the funniest

Brandon Royal, who is competing this weekend on the UFC Fight Night main card, recently did a quick-fire round in an interview. The reporter asked several quick questions to the fighter, one of which was who is the funniest UFC fighter, according to him.

Royval replied by saying Paulo Costa’s name. Further on, he also added that Costa’s Twitter is one of the best things he found on the internet.

Do you guys agree with Brandon Royval? What are your thoughts on Costa’s secret juice?

