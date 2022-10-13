“He Keeps Fighting for Money to Pay Bills”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Brutally Honest About Tony Ferguson’s UFC Career

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are the most acclaimed pair of rivals, who have not come toe to toe, in the center of the octagon!

The bitter dissension between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson needs no introduction. The two were slated to fight each other, a grand total of five times. However, injuries and other complications sustained by either side rendered this impossible.

Speaking about Ferguson, the ‘Eagle’ shared his sincere thoughts on the former UFC interim Lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov stated-

“He continues to fight. He needs money. I think he keeps fighting for money to pay bills, taxes. He has a family; I think he has two kids. I don’t blame him, but you can’t get back time. When your time goes away it doesn’t ask your name.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson’s intense feud!

The pair were scheduled to fight each other for the first time, dating back seven years. However, a rib injury to Nurmagomedov meant the bout was abandoned.

This appeared to be a common theme, whenever the promotion would book the pair for a contest against each other. By 2020, ‘El Cucuy’ and the ‘Eagle’ had four fights that were canceled, due to injuries suffered by either side repeatedly.

The nail in the coffin was, when the UFC booked the duo for an encounter in 2020 right before the pandemic struck, the Russian flew back to his homeland, only for him to be inevitably denied entry into the US. Thereby canceling the cursed fight for the fifth and final time.

The current status of the Lightweight greats!

Nurmagomedov’s visa troubles and the passing of his father, along with Ferguson’s obliteration at the hands of Justin Gaethje meant Khabib Nurmagomedov was slated to defend his throne against Justin Gaethje. And that he did, in glorious fashion.

In the aftermath of this, he retired from the sport. A phenomenal end to a legendary career. An all-time great.

Submission of the Year

In contrast, Tony Ferguson has been on a five-fight losing streak in a peculiar turn of events since the annihilation he suffered at Gaethje’s hands in 2020. Although he sustained a loss as recently as last month, Ferguson believes he’s just getting started.

Typical ‘El Cucuy’.

