“Body Is Done Fighting, but His Ego…”: Fans Displeased With UFC Veteran’s Next Fight Announcement After Four Straight Defeats

Fights fans took to Twitter to share their disgust over a recently announced light heavyweight UFC bout involving a former three-time title challenger.

The UFC has recently booked a light heavyweight contest between Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince St. Preux that will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 10th December at UFC 282.

Two of the most seasoned light heavyweights in the UFC, Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux, are lined up to collide at #UFC282. 😲 News via @mma_kings, @Farah_Hannoun. More: https://t.co/if8TwjnTep pic.twitter.com/qZHQwKsYL6 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 11, 2022

However, UFC fans aren’t convinced by this match-up. Mainly because of Gustafsson’s recent losses in the promotion. The Swede has not bagged a victory in the division since his title loss in 2018. Therefore, fans aren’t happy about his return to the octagon.

UFC fans’ reactions to Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince St. Preux

Following the announcement of the fight, fans shared their honest reactions to it in a Twitter post. It seems that many fans weren’t happy about the fight and wanted the UFC veteran to retire to avoid more damage to his legacy.

Check out the comments from fans below:

Alex's body is done fighting, but his ego is not letting go, god he was an amazing Boxer. — Hamno (@Hewramyi) October 11, 2022

Yep, I'm thinking 1 easy win then maybe ride off into the sunset — Serettoxin (@Serettoxin666) October 11, 2022

Alex needs to retire — Cory (@CoryCVC) October 11, 2022

I thought Alex was retiring. again. chin gone. — JASON EDGE (@Doubt_Evrything) October 11, 2022

2 fossils who need to retire/stay retired — KyleSosa🥶🇵🇷 (@KyleSosaa718) October 11, 2022

Surprised they gave Gustafsson another fight — Sam Muir (@SamMuir27) October 11, 2022

Alexander Gustafsson is facing a rough phase in his career

‘The Mauler’ is one of the most prominent names in the MMA industry. He has competed against some notable names, including Daniel Cormier, Jan Blachowicz, and more.

He has a professional fighting record of 18-8, with eleven knockouts and three submission wins under his name. However, the 35-year-old is currently facing a rough phase in his career.

Gustafsson lost the previous four of his fights in a devastating way, all via finish. Two of his defeats came in the very first round of the bout. In his most recent bout in July, the Swede was stopped in under two minutes.

Thus, fans are concerned about his performances in the future. ‘The Mauler’ surely had a stunning UFC stint in the beginning. However, now he appears to be a shadow of his prime.

Do you guys think Gustafsson will win this fight? What are your thoughts on the match-up?