WATCH: Khabib Nurmagomedov Channels His Inner Cristiano Ronaldo After Providing Game-Winning Assist in a Football Match

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates like his friend Cristiano Ronaldo after providing an assist.

The former UFC lightweight champion is an avid football. Apart from watching football, Khabib Nurmagomedov also makes time to get on the pitch and play the game as well. In a recent video released by the Anatomy of a Fighter, Nurmagomedov was seen imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration after providing a game-winning assist.

Watch the video below:

It is worth noting that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo are real-life friends. The two have been spotted together multiple times. Moreover, the former UFC lightweight champion was even at Old Trafford for one of Manchester United’s games last season. After the game, the Dagestani met up with the Portuguese as well.

Khabib and Cristiano have a face-off pic.twitter.com/lsAeNt7XwH — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 5, 2021

Can Khabib Nurmagomedov lead Islam Makhachev to win the UFC lightweight championship?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been by Islam Makhachev’s side since the start of his career. Following his retirement from the sport, Nurmagomedov has also been an integral part of Makhachev’s training.

While Nurmagomedov left the UFC on a high after retaining his lightweight championship, the Dagestani is eyeing to make Islam Makhachev the next champion.

Islam Makhachev will be taking on Charles Oliveira later this month at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd. Being on a very dominant run inside the octagon, Makhachev finally has the opportunity to become the lightweight champion.

Interestingly, the odds are stacked in favor of Islam Makhachev as well. Oliveira’s skills cannot be undermined. However, the ground game of the Dagestani can play a vital role in deciding the outcome of the fight. Makhachev is on another level when it comes to grappling. And if he can keep the Brazilian on the ground, he can certainly establish his dominance.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Makhachev can become the next UFC lightweight champion under the guidance of Nurmagomedov or not.

