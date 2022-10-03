“Don’t Treat Him Like This”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Demanded Respect for Israel Adesanya After Manager Claimed He Was ‘Easy Work’ for the Russian

Khabib Nurmagomedov was once the ‘pound for pound’ king, but how would he have fared against UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya?

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the undefeated, undisputed UFC Lightweight champion in 2020. This came mere moments after his decimation of former interim UFC Lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

The ‘Eagle’ at the time of his retirement, was arguably the greatest fighter to have stepped foot in the octagon. His performances were so defiant that no one came close to dethroning the king.

With sambo, as the foundation of his martial arts career, Nurmagomedov went on to become one of the most presiding fighters the UFC have had on their talented roster. 29 fights, 29 victories. An incredible record to possess.

In his own right, the Russian is the best 155lbs fighter to have graced the patented octagon of the UFC. However, make no mistake, if need be, he could absolutely wreak havoc at any weight class, given his credentials and stature.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has defended and demanded respect for fellow UFC great, and current UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya!

Despite his acclaimed success, the 34-year-old has not once wavered from the principles and morals that have led him to achieve and accomplish the feats he has. His humble abode and kind character have led to him winning the hearts of the masses.

With that being said, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, albeit understanding the art of promotion in this robust business, doesn’t necessarily show respect to some of the greatest fighters who have had phenomenal MMA careers.

For someone who has had a losing trajectory in martial arts, Abdelaziz sure does have a lot to share. His comments on the ‘Last Stylebender’ garnered a response from his client, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defended the king of the 185lbs class.

Nurmagomedov, on being asked if he cut down to 185lbs, would make easy work of Adesanya, according to his manager, replied-

“No. Because I’m not going to fight in 185, I’m not going to fight with him. It’s like, right now, this is his time. Don’t try to take his greatness you know. How many years he is middleweight champion? Three, Four? I think he deserves some respect.”

In spite of a couple of lackluster fights, in the past year, make no mistake, Adesanya is an all-time great in the 185lbs class. It isn’t the champion’s job to entertain you or compete in barn-busters, it’s his job to defend the title and remain the champion.

He excels at it.

