“Wannabe Street Gangster”: Fans Batter ‘Dumb**’ Khamzat Chimaev as He Gets Into a Brawl With Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Following Islam Makhachev’s Win at UFC 280

Fight fans criticized Khamzat Chimaev after he got into an altercation with team Khabib Nurmagomedov right after Islam Makhachev was crowned the new champion at UFC 280.

Makhachev displayed amazing striking and wrestling skills inside the cage to defeat the former champion, Charles Oliveira, tonight. After a long wait, the Dagestani fighter laid his hands on the 155lbs belt.

However, a bit of Makhachev’s limelight was stolen by welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev as he got into a heated altercation with the Dagestani’s teammates in the stand.

Khamzat Chimaev got into a brawl with team Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 280

A video of the Russian-born Swedish fighter is making rounds on the internet after the pay-per-view. ‘Borz’ was apparently inside the Etihad Arean in Abu Dhabi for UFC 280.

Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov went from 0-100 wtf pic.twitter.com/Qmbt5zx4xs — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) October 22, 2022

In the clip, Chimaev can be seen talking to Nurmagomedov’s cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov. It is not yet clear what the two were talking about. However, seconds later, the Swede pushed Abubakar.

Chimaev, after pushing, Abubakar almost fell on a reporter. Later, he was separated from team Khabib Nurmagomedov by the security guards before things turned more violent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was watching the whole incident from inside the cage while Makhachev was giving his post-fight interview. Fortunately, things were under control after a few minutes.

What did Dana White say about the incident?

This is not the first time Chimaev got involved in such an altercation. Previously, he got into a brawl backstage with Kevin Holland before UFC 279. He later fought and defeated Holland in the same pay-per-view.

During the post-fight interview, a reporter asked UFC boss Dana White about the inside. In response, White stated such things happen when there are fighters around.

Further on, the UFC supremo also claimed that he wasn’t aware that Chimaev is going to be at the event.

What are your thoughts on Chimaev getting into an altercation with team Khabib Nurmagomedov?