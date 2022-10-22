’Fathers Plan Come to Fruition: UFC Twitter Reacts After Islam Makhachev Crowned New Lightweight Champion Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 280

Former champion Charles Oliveira and no.1 contender Islam Makhachev entered the Octagon tonight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 inside the Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The fight grabbed a lot of attention from around the globe as Oliveira and Makhachev are two of the best UFC 155lbs combatants from different corners of the world—Brazil and Russia respectively.

The bout absolutely lived up to the hype as both the fighters displayed a heart of warriors inside the cage. Makhachev started it early with a quick jab. Later, both took it to the mat.

Despite both having a strong ground game, Makhachev looked more dominant on the mat. The first round ended on the ground. However, the second round was more of a standing contest.

The Dagestan looked very confident in his striking. Although ‘Do Bronx’ tried to retaliate, it wasn’t just enough to break Makhachev. ‘The second Eagle of Dagestan’ was continuously pressing forward. He found his moment when the Brazilian attempted a flying knee.

As soon as the former champion dropped to the ground, Makhachev chased him and locked him in an arm triangle. He got the tap at the three minutes sixteen-second mark of the fight and became the new lightweight UFC champion.

Here’s how the UFC fans and celebrities reacted to the result of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from UFC, he was training Islam Makhachev to help him become the lightweight champion. Apparently, it was also a dream of Nurmagomedov’s late father to see Makhachev hold the title after ‘The Eagle.’

Finally, the dream came to fruition at UFC 280, and here’s how the fans/UFC stars reacted to Makhachev’s victory on Twitter.

As much as I love Charles, seeing Khabib’s fathers plan come to fruition and knowing how much it must mean to that entire team is truly beautiful. #UFC280 — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 22, 2022

Khabib wasn't just trashtalking when he said "If Sambo were easy it would've been called Ju-jitsu. " Islam Makhachev has proven it loud and clear, no confusion, no controversy. #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/4fonpsgbfL — Exceptional Guy (@angry_pen1) October 22, 2022

Islam absolutely killed it tonight. What an amazing performance. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) October 22, 2022

Please don't speak of this man in the same breath as Charles Oliveira again #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/1W4agA67Pt — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) October 22, 2022

Makhachev, after the triumph, dedicated his victory to one of the greatest MMA coaches, Abdulmanap, and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following that, Makhachev called out the number one pound-for-pound fighter, Alexander Volkanovski, inside the cage and agreed to a fight in Australia. However, nothing official of such has yet been announced.

What is your reaction to Makhachev’s victory? What do you think is next for Makhachev?