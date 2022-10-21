$1M Worth UFC Superstar Sean O’Malley Presents Wife With $5K Cash Before His Big Fight With Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley is on the brink of global stardom, with his ‘winner-take-all’ matchup against Petr Yan at UFC 280, just around the corner!

Gone are the days when 135lbs fighters were considered a liability for the promotion. The introduction of Sean O’Malley to the UFC faithful has elevated the status of the Bantamweight division from a mere stagnating weight class to arguably the most enthralling division in the promotion.

Regardless of O’Malley’s ranking in the UFC, the 27-year-old sure knows how to garner eyes and market himself as a lucrative and opulent product.

Ahead of his upcoming bout with Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, O’Malley uploaded a video to his YouTube wherein he is seen giving his wife Danya, $5000 in cash. An attestation to the stardom he possesses prior to him even competing for a title.

He has conducted himself in this specific manner as well, which has enabled him to amass a stellar amount of wealth in a short span of time.

Sean O’Malley: The 135lbs game changer!

In a day and age where fighters struggle to make a living, after paying off their medical bills, their team, etc, the fact that O’Malley can afford to do this is a testament to the potential the promotion sees in him.

‘Suga’ and the personality he possesses is an integral factor regarding why the UFC pay him as much as they do. Although the figure isn’t a sizeable amount now, the objective is to reach there at some point in the future.

When it comes to the art of advertising yourself as a commodity, confidence is key. Especially in combat sports. It’s the exact same recipe utilized by a certain Irishman in Conor McGrgeor as well, which in turn led to him transfiguring the sport.

Sean O’Malley v/s Petr Yan!

UFC president Dana White has established that the victor in the contest between Yan and O’Malley, will be accorded the title shot against the winner of TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling.

Regardless of the implications, the encounter will make for a spectacular watch. Given Yan’s fight IQ, kickboxing and speed, the Russian makes for a formidable opponent. However, O’Malley’s 5’11 stature, along with his long reach, will make for a tough test.

Not to mention, ‘Suga’ in his own right, is a unique talent. The combination of his height, along with his fight IQ, and poise nature will make him almost impregnable to touch. However, a chink in his armor would be his legs, which rest assured, will be targeted by Yan.

