$200M Worth Conor McGregor Once Shared a ‘Glass’ of His $100M Entrepreneurial Venture With ‘Proper Gentleman’ Johnny Depp

Conor McGregor, the former UFC double champion, once shared a glass of his popular Irish whiskey with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ famed actor Johnny Depp.

The Irishman is one of the UFC’s once-in-a-million stars. He has made a fortune through professional fighting and has invested it in businesses besides fighting. His Proper 12 Whiskey is one such investment.

It’s interesting to note that because of McGregor’s fame, the brand became well known all over the world and many notable figures in the business have tried it. The former “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has also experienced it.

During his visit to Rome, McGregor reportedly ran into the famous actor. While on vacation in Italy, they enjoyed a night out together at a posh hotel in Rome. McGregor’s whole family was also in attendance. It was then that the Irish star insisted Depp try the Whiskey.

In a video on the internet, McGregor can be heard saying, “Do you want some whiskey? Some Proper Twelve, here I will get you a glass.” After trying the Whiskey Depp replied, “It’s not too bad, it’s not too bad.”

The Dubliner later posted about the meeting on his Instagram and also mentioned Depp as a ‘Proper Gentleman’ in the caption.

The Irishman launched the whiskey company in 2018. Later, the UFC fighter and his business associates sold Proximo Spirits their majority ownership in Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey for a potential $600 million. The arrangement reportedly netted ‘The Notorious’ around $100 million.

Conor McGregor in the UFC

‘The Notorious’ is undoubtedly succeeding in his business endeavors. However, when it comes to his fighting career, the Irish star is currently facing a rough face in the promotion.

The former lightweight champion has only won one fight out of his previous four. He also suffered a gruesome leg injury in his last fight that has kept him out of action.

However, McGregor has recovered and is back to training. He will soon announce his long-awaited return to fighting.

When do you guys think McGregor will return to the UFC octagon? What are your thoughts on his meeting with Johnny Depp?

