After a ‘$100Mil’ Expose of Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Inks Ambassador Deal With a Polish Company Budgeted $41M

Conor McGregor is the face of the fight game! The absurd amount of wealth amassed by the Irishman is a testament to the same!

The fame and adoration experienced by McGregor can only be related to, by a handful of athletes. The former two-weight world champion’s starch following is an appropriate example of this.

The fact that McGregor manifested his rise to greatness, was truly a sight to behold. When everybody counted him out, the ‘Notorious’ one would deliver.

His 13-second knockout of former UFC Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, is unlikely to be topped. The feat is all the more impressive when you consider the stakes and consequences of the fight.

The knockout would go on to change the life of Conor, who in the following year would wage war against Nate Diaz, twice. To top it off, he closed the year, with the annihilation of former UFC Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez.

When the call eventually came to make generational amounts of money, in a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor did not look back.

Although, he sustained a loss, and what could potentially be considered the beginning of the end of his career for McGregor, the money made by McGregor is unlikely to be matched by anyone soon.

Conor McGregor has now signed a lucrative deal with a Polish company, XTB amid talks of a sensational return to the boxing ring, against former foe, Floyd Mayweather!

McGregor, who has numerous endorsements with multiple corporations has recently signed on in the capacity of an ambassador for DM XTB.

McGregor’s alliance with the investment company will grant them access to place a foothold in the Middle East as well as African markets.

Z ogromną dumą ogłaszamy tę współpracę – do #XTB dołączył Mistrz! Poznajcie naszego nowego ambasadora – Conora McGregora. pic.twitter.com/IkR9TtQAX3 — XTB Polska (@xtbpl) September 20, 2022

Although his work outside the octagon has always been fruitful, the ‘Notorious’ one was reportedly in talks of a return against arguably, boxing’s greatest, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Conor was quick to shut down the talks with a statement of his own. In a now-deleted tweet, the former UFC Lightweight champion declared-

“He also said he made 100m to spar the Logan guy yet never made the Forbes list top 100. He hasn’t cleared 20 Million in 1 full year since 2017. When we fought the last time. Otherwise he’d have been on the list.”

McGregor’s candid nature has got him this far in life and is the root cause for all his success. Do you anticipate a return to boxing for the face of the UFC?

